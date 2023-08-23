Trevor Bayne to Return to JGR: No.19 He Gets Us Toyota GR Supra Preview- Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announces today that Trevor Bayne will return to Joe Gibbs Racing for three races throughout the remainder of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season in the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra. Bayne will make his JGR return this weekend in the Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, August 25th. The Knoxville, Tennessee native will then kick off the NXS playoffs at his home track, Bristol Motor Speedway, on September 15th and finish out his three-race-deal the following weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, where he won the 2011 O’Reilly Auto Parts Challenge, on September 23rd.

BAYNE AT DAYTONA: At just 20 years old, Trevor Bayne famously became the youngest Daytona 500 Champion back in 2011 when he won The Great American Race in just his second NCS start. Outside of his career-defining win back in 2011, the two-and-a-half-mile superspeedway has been good to Bayne over the years as he has scored one top-five, four top-tens, 23 laps led, and a pole throughout his nine NXS starts at the track. Bayne has also made 16 NCS starts at Daytona, where he has accumulated one win, two top-fives, four top-tens, and ten laps led.

JGR AT DAYTONA: In 117 NXS starts at Daytona International Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing has collected 4 wins, 30 Top-Fives, 49 Top-Tens and 9 poles, while leading 719 laps.

Twitter: @Tbayne6 Instagram: @Tbayne6 Facebook: Trevor Bayne

RACE INFO: Coverage of this weekend’s Xfinity Series Race at Daytona International Speedway is scheduled for Friday, August 25th at 7:30 P.M. ET on USA Network, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, and streaming on the NBC Sports app.

Trevor Bayne, Driver of the No. 19 He Gets Us Toyota GR Supra

“I’m excited to get back in the seat, especially with Jason (Ratcliff) at the helm. We had some strong runs together last year and came close to taking home a trophy a couple of times. It doesn’t hurt that Daytona and Texas have been really good to me in the past, either. Hopefully, we can go out there, pick back up where we left off last year, and compete for a trip to victory lane.”

Jason Ratcliff, Crew Chief of the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra

"It’s great to have Trevor (Bayne) back in our car again. He’s a class act on and off the track and we got up to speed quickly last year. He’s going to be valuable for us, especially in the playoffs. We’re going to benefit a lot from his experience and level-headedness as we try to make it through the Round of 12.”

Steve Desouza, Executive Vice President - GM of JGR NXS

“Trevor (Bayne) was a great addition to our program last year and we’re excited to have him back. He brings a great attitude to the track and shows a lot of valuable veteran qualities behind the wheel that we can benefit from as we make a run for an owner’s championship this fall.”

