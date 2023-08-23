Sammy Smith - No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra Preview – Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway

No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

SMITH AT DAYTONA: Sammy Smith has two previous starts at Daytona International Speedway (DIS). In the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) 2023 season opener, Smith was involved in an on-track incident at the conclusion of Stage 2 resulting in extensive front end damage. The team spent time on pit road repairing the car to salvage what they could of the race, resulting in a 19th-place finish.

Sammy Smith has two previous starts at Daytona International Speedway (DIS). In the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) 2023 season opener, Smith was involved in an on-track incident at the conclusion of Stage 2 resulting in extensive front end damage. The team spent time on pit road repairing the car to salvage what they could of the race, resulting in a 19th-place finish. ROOKIE OF THE YEAR : Smith is eligible to compete for the 2023 NXS Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY). The other drivers competing for the title are Chandler Smith, Parker Retzlaff, and Blaine Perkins.

: Smith is eligible to compete for the 2023 NXS Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY). The other drivers competing for the title are Chandler Smith, Parker Retzlaff, and Blaine Perkins. ARCA EAST CHAMPION x2: Smith defended his 2021 ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) Championship in 2022 on the strength of five wins and a top-five finish in all of the AMSE races. He also won four ARCA Menards Series races and one ARCA Menards Series West race in 2022.

Smith defended his 2021 ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) Championship in 2022 on the strength of five wins and a top-five finish in all of the AMSE races. He also won four ARCA Menards Series races and one ARCA Menards Series West race in 2022. ON THE PITBOX: Crew Chief Jeff Meendering will head up the No. 18 team during the 2023 season. He has visited Victory Lane eight times as a NXS crew chief, most recently with Smith at Phoenix in March 2023. His teams have collected 57 top-five finishes, 120 top-10 finishes, and 11 pole positions under his leadership.

Crew Chief Jeff Meendering will head up the No. 18 team during the 2023 season. He has visited Victory Lane eight times as a NXS crew chief, most recently with Smith at Phoenix in March 2023. His teams have collected 57 top-five finishes, 120 top-10 finishes, and 11 pole positions under his leadership. JGR AT DAYTONA: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has earned four Xfinity Series victories at Daytona. In 117 combined starts at the track, the organization has posted 30 top-five finishes, 49 top-10s, seven pole awards, and 719 laps led. Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, Joey Logano and Tony Stewart each raced JGR entries to victory lane in Daytona.

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has earned four Xfinity Series victories at Daytona. In 117 combined starts at the track, the organization has posted 30 top-five finishes, 49 top-10s, seven pole awards, and 719 laps led. Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, Joey Logano and Tony Stewart each raced JGR entries to victory lane in Daytona. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Smith’s 2023 NXS Seasons.

Twitter: @SammySmithSS I Facebook: Sammy Smith Racing I Instagram: @sammysmithss_

RACE INFO: The NXS Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at DIS is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST on Friday, August 25. The race will be broadcast on USA, MRN, Sirius XM and available to stream on the NBC Sports app.

From the Driver’s Seat:

Sammy Smith: "Daytona is all about staying out of the wrecks. I don't have a ton of experience superspeedway racing, but I feel like I am getting better every time we run one. Qualifying is important on Friday - we want to start up front and stay there so we can avoid wrecks and have a shot at the win when it comes down to the end."

