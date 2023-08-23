No. 20 Yahoo Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

NEMECHEK AT DAYTONA: In four career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Daytona International Speedway, John Hunter Nemechek owns one top-five finish and two top-10s. Earlier this year, Nemechek finished second at the 2.5-mile superspeedway after narrowly missing out on the victory as he was side-by-side with the eventual winner when a caution ended the race. He also claimed a pair of 11th-place finishes in two NASCAR Cup Series starts at Daytona in addition to one top-five finish and two top-10s in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series competition.

In four career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Daytona International Speedway, John Hunter Nemechek owns one top-five finish and two top-10s. Earlier this year, Nemechek finished second at the 2.5-mile superspeedway after narrowly missing out on the victory as he was side-by-side with the eventual winner when a caution ended the race. He also claimed a pair of 11th-place finishes in two NASCAR Cup Series starts at Daytona in addition to one top-five finish and two top-10s in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series competition. WATKINS GLEN RECAP: Nemechek finished sixth in last Saturday’s race at Watkins Glen International. After finishing sixth in stage one and eighth in stage two, the No. 20 Toyota GR Supra suffered significant damage on an overtime restart. The setback put Nemechek outside the top 20 for a second overtime restart, but he maneuvered his way through the pack to earn a solid finish.

Nemechek finished sixth in last Saturday’s race at Watkins Glen International. After finishing sixth in stage one and eighth in stage two, the No. 20 Toyota GR Supra suffered significant damage on an overtime restart. The setback put Nemechek outside the top 20 for a second overtime restart, but he maneuvered his way through the pack to earn a solid finish. THIS SEASON: Through 23 races, Nemechek has finished either first or second nine times, including wins at Auto Club Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and Michigan International Speedway. The No. 20 driver posted runner-up finishes at Daytona International Speedway, Richmond Raceway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, and the Chicago Street Course.

Through 23 races, Nemechek has finished either first or second nine times, including wins at Auto Club Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and Michigan International Speedway. The No. 20 driver posted runner-up finishes at Daytona International Speedway, Richmond Raceway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, and the Chicago Street Course. FRONT RUNNER: According to loop data provided by NASCAR, Nemechek leads the Xfinity Series in wins, average starting position, laps led, driver rating, fastest laps run, fastest on restarts, and laps in the top 15.

According to loop data provided by NASCAR, Nemechek leads the Xfinity Series in wins, average starting position, laps led, driver rating, fastest laps run, fastest on restarts, and laps in the top 15. YAHOO: Nemechek’s No. 20 Toyota GR Supra will feature Yahoo as the primary sponsor this weekend in Daytona.

Nemechek’s No. 20 Toyota GR Supra will feature Yahoo as the primary sponsor this weekend in Daytona. JGR AT DAYTONA: Joe Gibbs Racing has earned four Xfinity Series victories at Daytona. In 117 combined starts at the track, the organization has posted 30 top-five finishes, 49 top-10s, seven pole awards, and 719 laps led. Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, Joey Logano and Tony Stewart each raced JGR entries to victory lane in Daytona.

Joe Gibbs Racing has earned four Xfinity Series victories at Daytona. In 117 combined starts at the track, the organization has posted 30 top-five finishes, 49 top-10s, seven pole awards, and 719 laps led. Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, Joey Logano and Tony Stewart each raced JGR entries to victory lane in Daytona. TUNE IN: Coverage of this week’s Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway is scheduled for Friday, August 25, at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 20 Yahoo Toyota GR Supra

What do you expect going to Daytona this weekend?

“Daytona is always a chess match and all about getting yourself in the right place at the right time, then being fortunate to miss the inevitable wrecks. I feel like we’ve done a pretty good job of that at these types of races this year for the most part. I know our car will be very fast, so we’ll have to play it smart and execute throughout the race to get ourselves in position, then make the right moves down the stretch.”

JGR PR