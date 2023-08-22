Tuesday, Aug 22

RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Daytona International Speedway

RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Daytona International Speedway
WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Wawa 250
  • Date: Friday, August 25
  • Time: 7:30PM ET
  • Track: Daytona International Speedway
  • Distance: 100 laps / 250 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 30 laps, ends Lap 30
  • Stage 2: 30 laps, ends Lap 60
  • Final Stage: 40 laps, ends Lap 100
  • Broadcasting: USA | Motor Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • NO PRACTICE
 
 
 
 
 
  • Qualifying (USA & NBC Sports App)
  • Date: Saturday, August 19
  • Time: 10:30AM EST
  • Format: Group A & B | Two Rounds
 
NXS DAYTONA STATS
 
 
KAZ GRALA
Starts: 3
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 2
Top-10's: 2
Best Start: 27th (Spring - 2018)
Best Finish: 4th (Spring - 2018)
 
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 5
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 1
Best Start: 19th (Nemechek - 2022)
Best Finish: 8th (Gdovic - 2021)
 
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Grala will pilot the No. 26 Island Coastal Lager GR Supra in the Wawa 250 Friday night at Daytona International Speedway, a track where he has been to Victory Lane before.
 
  • At 18 years, 1 month, and 26 days old Kaz became the youngest winner in NASCAR history at Daytona International Speedway after starting the race on the pole of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race in 2017.
 
  • Grala will make his third career NXS start at Daytona International Speedway, two of which resulted in Top-5 finishes.
 
  • The 24-year-old has three NASCAR Cup Series starts on the superspeedway.
 
QUOTES
 
 
"We’re pushing hard for a win to lock ourselves into the playoffs, and Daytona is a great chance for us to do just that. The superspeedways have not been kind to us at all this season, so I feel like we’re due for some luck to fall our way. I’ve been to victory lane there before, and I couldn’t think of a more perfect place to win in our Island Coastal Lager GR Supra than in Daytona Beach. We’re going to leave it all out there on Friday night."
 
-- Kaz Grala, Driver of the No. 26 Island Coastal Lager GR Supra
 
SHR PR
