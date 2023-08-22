JD Motorsports and Garrett Smithley Gear Up for a Thrilling Night Race at Daytona with Hoffmann Tools Onboard the No. 6 Chevy Camaro

JD Motorsports and Garrett Smithley are thrilled to announce the return of Hoffmann Tools as the primary sponsor for the highly anticipated Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway. This marks Hoffmann Tools' second appearance as a primary sponsor with the team, with their first successful partnership taking place at Charlotte. The upcoming night race on Friday, August 25, 2023, promises intense competition and exhilarating action, and Garrett and team are all set to blaze a trail with the No. 6 Chevy Camaro, adorned in the striking Hoffmann Tools livery.



The partnership with Hoffmann Tools signifies the perfect blend of precision, performance, and excellence on both the racetrack and in the world of tools. Hoffmann Tools, a name synonymous with top-quality tools, aligns seamlessly with JD Motorsports. The synergy between the two entities exemplifies a commitment to innovation and the drive for success.



"We are delighted to welcome back Hoffmann Tools as the primary sponsor for our upcoming race at Daytona," said Johnny Davis. "The energy and support they bring to our team is truly remarkable. Just as our drivers rely on precision and skill, Hoffmann Tools provides professionals with the tools they need to excel. Our collective pursuit of excellence makes this partnership a natural fit."



Smithley always looks forward to racing at Daytona. "There is nothing like driving through that Tunnel at Daytona." Smithley said. "Johnny and I have had a ton of success at this track, including my career best finish of 5th, so I am hopeful for another good run with the team, and heck maybe even a WIN in our 'creamsicle' Hoffmann Tools Orange Chevy!" "I'm happy to have Hoffmann back, and host the representatives that will be in attendance with us.

Garrett will also carry long time Sponsor True Brand and a new sponsor, Resort Cancellation Services.

Race fans and enthusiasts alike are encouraged to follow all the social channels below for exclusive behind-the-scenes content, race updates, GIVEAWAYS and highlights as the team, fueled by Hoffmann Tools, races towards victory at Daytona.

JDM PR