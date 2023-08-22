Duelly Powers Kyle Weatherman's NASCAR Xfinity Series Journey

Kyle Weatherman and the JD Motorsports team will be dueling in a big way in Friday’s Wawa 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway. Today, the world of online challenges and adventures reaches new heights as Duelly, the Only LIVE- VOTING Challenge site, announces its official launch by sponsoring Kyle Weatherman's No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet in the upcoming Wawa 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway in Friday night’s race, one of the closing events of Xfinity’s regular season.

This partnership marks Duelly's dynamic entry into the world of NASCAR, and it's set to redefine the racing experience. After months of hard work, dedication, and boundless creativity, Ed Pizzo and his team are excited to unveil Duelly, the Only LIVE VOTING Challenge site in the world that's set to revolutionize the way users experience fun, innovation, and adventure online by being Part of the Action, not sitting on the sideline.

Duelly Founder, Ed Pizzo, invites everyone to "Buckle up Buttercup!" as they embark on this thrilling journey at the legendary Daytona International Speedway. This collaboration with Kyle Weatherman and JD Motorsports perfectly coincides with the launch of Duelly, the world's first virtual colosseum. Duelly is where true competition, camaraderie, and talent converge under one roof.

At Duelly it's as simple as users choosing a challenge on the platform, taking their shot, filming their best effort, and uploading it for judgment. Winners are decided and it's not just about bragging rights—they can compete for prizes too. What sets Duelly apart is the unique Live-Voting feature, making user engagement more important than ever. With Duelly, there are no participation trophies; it's all about hard work and winning. Users have more power than a mere thumbs up or down; it is THEIR VOTE that chooses the winners... and the losers.

“We’re very excited to have the folks at Duelly join us at Daytona,” said team owner Johnny Davis. “They bring an innovative and exciting competition platform to our race team, and the partnership couldn’t be more perfect. We’re looking forward to seeing what Kyle and the No. 4 team can do at what has been one of our best tracks.”

"Really excited to have Duelly on the car for Daytona this weekend; the orange, black, and white will look great under the lights on the high banks of Daytona. This is going to be the next big app, and I'm excited to be at the start of the journey with everyone at the Duelly Team!" stated driver Kyle Weatherman.



Stay tuned for the exciting unveiling of the special Duelly race car at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The JD Motorsports team is coming off one of its best weekends of the season. Weatherman finished 13th last week at Watkins Glen International, leading two laps on the way to scoring his best run of the year. Teammate Brennan Poole was 12th.

Garrett Smithley will drive JD Motorsports’ No. 6 car at Daytona as he and Weatherman seek to continue the team’s late-season success.

“Start your Engines….and DUEL THAT!”

JDM PR