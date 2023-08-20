RCR NXS Race Recap: Watkins Glen International

"I had a fast Whelen Chevrolet today at Watkins Glen International. Our No. 2 team steadily improved all day and on the last restart, I saw the No. 1 and No. 19 wreck in Turn 1 which gave me the lead. I thought at that point it was my race to lose. When I got to Turn 10, I hit oil on entry and thought I would be okay, but when I got to Turn 11, I was sideways coming to the white flag. After the No. 1 car got around me, I thought I could reel him in, but he pulled away so quickly. I thought we were an eighth to 10th-place car all day and overall, we struggled on fire off. Once I felt like we were on pace, the fast guys were too far away. Finishing inside the top-10 in both stages, finishing second, and gaining points are all positives that we can take away from today's race. But when you're that close to victory, it's tough. If we keep putting races together like this, we will get to Victory Lane soon." -Sheldon Creed