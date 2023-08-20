Sunday, Aug 20

RCR NXS Race Recap: Watkins Glen International

Xfinity Series News
Sunday, Aug 20 27
RCR NXS Race Recap: Watkins Glen International NK Photography Photo

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Earn Stage Points and Collect Second-Place Finish at Watkins Glen International
 

2nd

13th

9th

"I had a fast Whelen Chevrolet today at Watkins Glen International. Our No. 2 team steadily improved all day and on the last restart, I saw the No. 1 and No. 19 wreck in Turn 1 which gave me the lead. I thought at that point it was my race to lose. When I got to Turn 10, I hit oil on entry and thought I would be okay, but when I got to Turn 11, I was sideways coming to the white flag. After the No. 1 car got around me, I thought I could reel him in, but he pulled away so quickly. I thought we were an eighth to 10th-place car all day and overall, we struggled on fire off. Once I felt like we were on pace, the fast guys were too far away. Finishing inside the top-10 in both stages, finishing second, and gaining points are all positives that we can take away from today's race. But when you're that close to victory, it's tough. If we keep putting races together like this, we will get to Victory Lane soon."

 

-Sheldon Creed

Late-Race Contact Eliminates Chance at Victory for Austin Hill and the Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Team at Watkins Glen International
 

14th

11th

1st

"We had a really fast Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet today at Watkins Glen International. Our Chevrolet Camaro had good speed all day. We may not have been as good as the No. 19 on the short end of a run, but on a long run, we were just as good if not better. I wish we would have had a shot to battle for the win. It's frustrating that the No. 1 didn't even try to race the No. 19 and I, knowing we were the two cars to beat. This Richard Childress Racing team deserved to have a shot at going back to Victory Lane, but it was unfortunately taken from us before we had a chance to race the No. 19 for it. While it's extremely frustrating right now, we will leave knowing that our car was at least the second-best and head to Daytona International Speedway next week."

 

-Austin Hill

RCR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Sam Mayer wins NASCAR Xfinity Series Thriller at Watkins Glen NXS: Sam Mayer wins in overtime at Watkins Glen »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.