Joe Graf Jr. | RSS Racing Watkins Glen International NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

Settling In: After spending the last three seasons with SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (2020 – 2022), Joe Graf Jr. moved to RSS Racing during the offseason, where he’ll spend the majority of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season competing for the Sugar Hill, Ga.-based team. In addition to RSS Racing, Graf will also compete in a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule driving the No. 19 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing. Welcome Aboard: Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing welcome G-Coin® as the primary partner of the team’s No. 38 Ford Mustang for Saturday afternoon’s Shriners Children’s 200. Watkins Glen marks the 23rd race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season and the 18th race overall from 2021 to 2023, where G-Coin®, a product that brings gold into the digital age, making it accessible and giving it true utility, will be the primary partner. G-Coin serves as a primary partner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Joe Graf Jr. at RSS Racing for the fourth time this season. Sponsor Intel: G-Coin® (gcoin.com) is a digital title to real physical gold, where 1 G-Coin® equals 1 gram of a 99.99% pure, ethically sourced Responsible Gold™ kilobar. G-Coin® allows for easy savings and sending of real gold with zero transaction fees and near instantaneous settlement times. With G-Coin®, users can now effortlessly buy, sell, and monitor the value of their gold from the convenience of their smartphone. Download the app from Google Play or the Apple App Store and Go for Gold! Thanks For Your Support: With a little more than 66 percent of the 2023 Xfinity Series season complete, Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing would like to thank their associate marketing partners: ArmsList.com, AVOID, Bass Reaper Bait Company, Bucked Up Energy Drink, CoverSeal, EAT SLEEP RACE Apparel, fgrACCEL, G-Coin®, GTECHNIQ, JACOB Companies, Lefcourt Brothers Racing, Love Motorsports, Model Electronics and ShopRite for their continued support. Catch Him On The Dial: Before Joe Graf Jr. straps into his No. 38 G-Coin® Ford Mustang on Saturday, the RSS Racing driver will be featured on “The Frontstretch” on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90 with host Pat Patterson on Saturday morning, August 19, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET. Graf will also spotlight a commercial featuring G-Coin® in several spots throughout the weekend, including the complete four-hour program on Sunday, August 20, 2023. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Shriners Children’s 200 will mark Graf’s second Xfinity start at the eight-turn, 2.45-mile road course. In his previous effort, Graf delivered a track-best of 30th after starting 25th for SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt during the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Road Course Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a road course, Graf has competed in 18 NASCAR Xfinity Series races with an average starting position of 31.2 and an average result of 27.4. Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course | Pennzoil 150 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Graf hunted his second top-10 finish of the season. After starting his No. 38 G-Coin® Ford Mustang from the 37th position, Graf made solid progress throughout the race, climbing solidly inside the top-25 and was inching towards a top-20 finish when he experienced an axle failure on his No. 38 RSS Racing Ford, which sent the team to the garage and out of the race, 16 laps shy of the finish. Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow monthly. The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Steve Addington is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief. He will be crew chief for his 286th NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday and his sixth at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. In his previous 285 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected 11 wins, 10 poles, 68 top-five and 118 top-10 finishes. Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has two teammates at RSS Racing. Veteran Ryan Sieg will drive the No. 39 RSS Racing Ford Mustang, while younger brother Kyle Sieg will drive the No. 28 RSS Racing Ford Mustang. Ryan Sieg is set to make his 324th career Xfinity Series start overall and ninth at Watkins Glen International. Kyle Sieg is poised to make his 40th career Xfinity Series start and first at WGI. Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on TikTok (@JoeGrafJr), Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr). For more on RSS Racing, please like them on Facebook (RSS283839) and follow them on Instagram (@rss283839) and Twitter (@RSS283839).