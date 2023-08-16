RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Watkins Glen International

" I think Watkins Glen is the perfect place for us to keep our momentum rolling this weekend. We’re coming off of our third consecutive Top-10 finish on a road course, heading into one of my all-time favorites. I’ve won a handful of endurance races at Watkins Glen over the years, and finished top-5 there last year in Xfinity. The plan is just to keep our heads down and do what we’ve been doing lately, and I have all the confidence that we will put our Island Coastal Lager GR Supra up front once again."

-- Kaz Grala , Driver of the No. 26 Island Coastal Lager GR Supra