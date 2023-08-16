Wednesday, Aug 16

RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Watkins Glen International

Xfinity Series News
Tuesday, Aug 15 28
RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Watkins Glen International
WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Shriners Children's 200
  • Date: Saturday, August 19
  • Time: 3:30PM ET
  • Track: Watkins Glen International
  • Distance: 82 laps / 200.9 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 20 laps, ends Lap 20
  • Stage 2: 20 laps, ends Lap 40
  • Final Stage: 42 laps, ends Lap 82
  • Broadcasting: USA | Motor Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (NBC Sports App)
  • Date: Saturday, August 19
  • Time: 10:30AM EST
 
 
 
  • Qualifying (NBC Sports App)
  • Date: Saturday, August 19
  • Time: 10:30AM EST
  • Format: Group A & B | Two Rounds
 
NXS WGI STATS
 
 
KAZ GRALA
Starts: 2
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 1
Top-10's: 1
Best Start: 14th
Best Finish: 5th (2022)
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 2
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 13th (Mosack - 2022)
Best Finish: 15th (Mosack - 2022)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Grala will pilot the No. 26 Island Coastal Lager GR Supra in the Shriners Children's 200 on Saturday afternoon at Watkins Glen International, a 2.45-mile road course in Watkins Glen, New York.
 
  • Grala and the No. 26 team are on a hot streak on road courses throughout the summer, collecting three straight Top-10 road course finishes.
  • Chicago Street Course - P10
  • Road America - P7
  • Completed all laps in the Top-10.
  • Indianapolis Road Course - P9
 
  • Grala will make his third career NXS start at Watkins Glen International.
  • He has one top-five finish at WGI out of two career starts.
  • Grala has one NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at WGI, finishing 12th.
 
  • Grala has two wins at WGI in the American Endurance Racing series.
  • Both of these endurance races were completed in the rain.
 
  • Island Coastal Lager is back on board of the No. 26 at Watkins Glen International.
  • About Island Coastal Lager: Island Coastal Lager (ICL) is made for thrill-seekers, outdoor enthusiasts, and beer drinkers everywhere. Brewed with only the finest, all-natural ingredients, Island Coastal Lager is the clean, crisp beer to reach for next time you’re in the sun. Learn more about ICL at islandbrandsusa.com.
 
QUOTES
 
 
"I think Watkins Glen is the perfect place for us to keep our momentum rolling this weekend. We’re coming off of our third consecutive Top-10 finish on a road course, heading into one of my all-time favorites. I’ve won a handful of endurance races at Watkins Glen over the years, and finished top-5 there last year in Xfinity. The plan is just to keep our heads down and do what we’ve been doing lately, and I have all the confidence that we will put our Island Coastal Lager GR Supra up front once again."
 
-- Kaz Grala, Driver of the No. 26 Island Coastal Lager GR Supra
 
SHR PR
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Big Machine Racing - Watkins Glen Advance
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.