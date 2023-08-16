Big Machine Racing - Watkins Glen Advance

Overview

Event: Shriners Children’s 200 at the Glen

Date: Saturday August 19, 2023

Time: 3:30 p.m. eastern

Location: 2790 County Route 16 Watkins Glen, NY 14891

Layout: 2.45 mile road course

Laps: 82

Miles: 200.9 miles

Stage lengths: 20/42/82

TV: USA Network

Radio: Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN. Find the station near you here.

Notes of Interest:

“We are on a roll,” says Parker Kligerman. “It may not look like much from the outside, but we are putting down some really great stats at the moment. It makes me so proud of this whole team, because I know the effort we have all put in to get these results!”

“Watkins Glen is one of my favorite tracks in the world. A super speedway of roadcourses that means a lap here is a super high speed, high commitment lap that requires you to really have an immense amount of trust in the racecar. I love that about it, and I think it suits all of our strengths. I can’t wait to keep this momentum going ”

Driver Points: 571, ranked 11th

BMR PR