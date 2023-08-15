No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

John Hunter Nemechek started 20th and finished 12th in his lone NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Watkins Glen International back in 2019. He turned in a solid effort in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at the track in 2021 when he started sixth and finished second. NEMECHEK ON ROAD COURSES: In six Xfinity Series starts on road courses this season, Nemechek’s best finish is a second at the Chicago Street Course in July. He also posted a top-10 finish at Portland International Raceway in June. The North Carolina native has a 6.3-average starting position in six road course races this year. In 11 road course races in the Truck Series, Nemechek has one win (Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in 2016), five top-five finishes, seven top-10s, and 37 laps led.

According to loop data provided by NASCAR, Nemechek leads full-time Xfinity Series drivers in average starting position, laps led, average running position, driver rating, fastest laps run, fastest on restarts, and laps in the top 15. MOBIL 1: Nemechek’s No. 20 Toyota GR Supra will feature Mobil 1 as the primary sponsor this weekend at Watkins Glen International. Nemechek and Mobil 1 are no strangers to each other as they have partnered for four Truck Series wins over the past two seasons and Xfinity Series victories at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Michigan International Speedway this season.

Nemechek’s No. 20 Toyota GR Supra will feature Mobil 1 as the primary sponsor this weekend at Watkins Glen International. Nemechek and Mobil 1 are no strangers to each other as they have partnered for four Truck Series wins over the past two seasons and Xfinity Series victories at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Michigan International Speedway this season. JGR AT WATKINS GLEN: Joe Gibbs Racing owns two Xfinity Series wins at Watkins Glen International. In 49 combined starts at the track, the organization has recorded 18 top-five finishes, 26 top-10s, one pole award, and 257 laps led. Kyle Busch and Ty Gibbs both raced JGR Toyotas to victory lane at the New York road course.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns two Xfinity Series wins at Watkins Glen International. In 49 combined starts at the track, the organization has recorded 18 top-five finishes, 26 top-10s, one pole award, and 257 laps led. Kyle Busch and Ty Gibbs both raced JGR Toyotas to victory lane at the New York road course. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International is scheduled for Saturday, August 19, at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra

Talk about going to Watkins Glen this weekend…

“I’m looking forward to going to Watkins Glen this weekend. It’s a place that I have experience in the Xfinity car and the truck, so I feel like I can hit the ground running and not spend so much time learning the track getting up to speed. I am confident that Ben (Beshore) and the guys will bring a fast Mobil Toyota GR Supra and that it’ll really come down to minimizing mistakes and executing during the race. For us, that has been the biggest thing on these road courses just avoiding setbacks because we have had the speed to run up front.”

JGR PR