Ross Chastain to Pilot DGM Racing’s No. 91 at Watkins Glen International

For the ninth time this year, a Chastain brother is set to drive DGM Racing’s No. 91 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) car. The New York Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) will return as the primary sponsor of the DGM Racing’s Chevrolet Camaro at Watkins Glen International (WGI) for the second year in a row.

Chastain’s car highlights a multi-year partnership with the state of New York to promote highway safety. Keying in on the Chastain Family’s watermelon farming lineage, the car will feature the #ProtectYourMelon branding known across the state of New York. As a leader in highway safety, New York became the first state in the nation to enact an adult seat belt law nearly forty years ago. In 2020, new legislation went into effect in New York, requiring all adult passengers to buckle up regardless of their seating location within the vehicle.

“The simple act of buckling up takes only seconds and it is the easiest, best way to keep yourself safe inside a vehicle,” said Mark J.F. Schroeder, Commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles and GTSC Chair. “Partnering with NASCAR driver Ross Chastain helps us get that message out to young people who are less likely to buckle up.”

Chastain is no stranger to Watkins Glen International, tallying six NXS starts and four NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) starts. Chastain is currently sitting seventh in the NCS driver standings after claiming one win, six Top-5s and eight Top-10s.

“I always enjoy competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Mario Gosselin and I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of the No. 91 Protect Your Melon Chevy at WGI,” said Chastain. “It is an honor to bring the Protect Your Melon initiative to New York again to spread awareness about the importance of wearing seat belts and to encourage race fans to buckle up!”

The NXS race at WGI will be televised live on the USA Network on Saturday, August 19 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

DGM Racing PR