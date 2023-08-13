Stewart-Haas Racing: NXS Race Report from Indianapolis

Race Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Winner: A.J. Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: A.J. Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet)

SHR Race Finish:

● Cole Custer (Started 6th / Finished 6th, Running, completed 62 of 62 laps)

● Riley Herbst (Started 10th / Finished 12th, Running, completed 62 of 62 laps)

SHR Points:

● Cole Custer (4th with 737 points, 112 out of first)

● Riley Herbst (9th with 605 points, 244 out of first)

SHR Notes:

● Custer earned his 13th top-10 of the season and his first top-10 in one career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on the Indy road course.

● Custer finished 10th in Stage 1 to earn one bonus point.

● Herbst earned his 13th top-15 of the season and his third top-15 in four career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on the Indy road course.

● This is Herbst’s fourth straight top-12. He finished fourth July 22 at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, fifth July 29 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, and sixth last Saturday at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

● Herbst finished fifth in Stage 2 to earn six bonus points.

Race Notes:

● Ty won the Indianapolis 150 to score his 12th career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory, his first of the season and his first at Indianapolis. His margin over second-place Sam Mayer was 7.959 seconds.

● There were three caution periods for a total of nine laps.

● Twenty-six of the 38 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Austin Hill leaves Indianapolis as the championship leader with a 11-point advantage over second-place John Hunter Nemechek.

Sound Bites:

“What a day. We could’ve easily been in a bad position after that incident that spun me into the grass, but the No. 00 Haas Automation team persevered and never gave up. The strategy came into play at the end, and we were able to stay out while others pitted. Ultimately, we got back into the top-10 and finished sixth. I’m proud of my team and hopefully, you’ll see the same kind of speed out of us at Watkins Glen." – Cole Custer, driver of the No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang

“I made a mistake with that penalty. Our No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang was one of the best cars out there, and we would’ve been up front had I not had to go to the back. We were able to battle back for a top-12 finish though, so I’m proud of myself and the team for never giving up. There’s another shot next week at Watkins Glen, so I’m excited to head there." – Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule is the Shriners Children’s 200 on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by USA and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TSC PR