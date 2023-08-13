RCR NXS Race Recap: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

"Really proud of this Richard Childress Racing team. When we were running Stage 2 out, I chose the outside lane and I'm not sure if I hit water, but I ended up the top of three-wide because I slid the front tires so bad. Getting into Turn 1, I was told that I was top of four and I thought to myself 'oh this isn't going to be good.' We got out of there unscathed, but I lost a bunch of track position doing that. On the last restart, I had to get up on the wheel a little bit and make sure I was aggressive enough. Once the field was single file, our Bennett Transportation and Logistics Camaro had really good speed. We were fast for the first part of the run, but I lost rear grip and rear lateral as the run went on. It started to wheel hop a little bit in the heavy brake zones, so I had to play around with some brake bias. All in all, a top-five day for us and we got the points lead back, which is great. We knew coming in that we needed to maximize our day. Even if wasn't a win, we needed to minimize mistakes and be there at the end. That's what we did today." -Austin Hill