RCR NXS Race Recap: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Xfinity Series News
Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Gain Stage Points and Bring Home an Eighth-Place Finish at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

“I had a fast Whelen Chevrolet today at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. I felt like we had a top-five car. My team had good stops and gained positions on pit road throughout the race. Before we had the red flag for weather, our Camaro was tight in Turns 1, 2, and 7. We kept working on the handling and were able to gain valuable stage points by finishing fourth in Stage 2. It felt good to run up front for the majority of the race. We had ourselves in a position to finish inside the top-five, but when I came down pit road on lap 43, NASCAR deemed I hit the commitment line when the caution waved, forcing us to restart at the tail end of the longest line. With 10 laps to go, I was able to work my way back to 10th-place and just kept chipping away at it until the checkered flag waved. Overall to finish in the eighth position and earn stage points, it was a solid day for our Richard Childress Racing team. We will keep pushing for the Playoffs with four weeks to go."

 

-Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Team Regain Points Lead with Fourth-Place Finish at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
 

"Really proud of this Richard Childress Racing team. When we were running Stage 2 out, I chose the outside lane and I'm not sure if I hit water, but I ended up the top of three-wide because I slid the front tires so bad. Getting into Turn 1, I was told that I was top of four and I thought to myself 'oh this isn't going to be good.' We got out of there unscathed, but I lost a bunch of track position doing that. On the last restart, I had to get up on the wheel a little bit and make sure I was aggressive enough. Once the field was single file, our Bennett Transportation and Logistics Camaro had really good speed. We were fast for the first part of the run, but I lost rear grip and rear lateral as the run went on. It started to wheel hop a little bit in the heavy brake zones, so I had to play around with some brake bias. All in all, a top-five day for us and we got the points lead back, which is great. We knew coming in that we needed to maximize our day. Even if wasn't a win, we needed to minimize mistakes and be there at the end. That's what we did today."

 

-Austin Hill

RCR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

