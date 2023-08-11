Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

News and Notes:

- Practice; After the completion of NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) technical inspection on Friday afternoon, Parker Retzlaff is scheduled to take to the 14-turn 2.439-mile road course of Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) Road Course for the first time on Saturday morning at 9:35 AM ET for a scheduled 20-minute practice session. Practice will be shown in its entirety on the NBC Sports App.









– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of the 20-minute practice session, NXS teams will be given a brief 10-minute break to fuel and change tires before moving into qualifying at 10:05 AM ET for the Saturday’s Pennzoil 150. Qualifying will consist of two rounds of group qualifying with the first round consisting of 15-minutes of two groups with the fastest five cars in each group moving onto the second round for a 10-minute session to determine the pole sitter. With 42 cars entered, four cars will miss the race. Retzlaff is scheduled to go out on track in Group A at 10:05 AM ET. Qualifying will be shown in its entirety LIVE on the NBC Sports App.







– Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Stats; Saturday’s Pennzoil 150 will mark Retzlaff’s first start at the 2.439-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.



- Bommarito Automotive Group; A primary supporter of Jordan Anderson Racing, Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating over 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.



For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







- EasyCare/ APCO Holdings; Since 1984, EasyCare has been helping some of the most successful dealerships in the nation drive results in their stores with a full suite of F&I products, forward-thinking training, dealership development, consultative participation programs, and a best-in-class claims experience. EasyCare has the only F&I products named a “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” for franchised dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. EasyCare is part of the APCO Holdings, LLC, a family of brands, which has protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims.



For more information about what EasyCare has to offer, visit EasyCare.com for information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, visit APCOHoldings.com.









Jeb Burton– No. 27 Puryear Tank Lines

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

News and Notes:

- Practice; After the completion of NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) technical inspection on Friday afternoon, Virginia’s Jeb Burton is scheduled to take to the 14-turn 2.439-mile road course of Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) Road Course for the first time on Saturday morning at 9:35 AM ET for a scheduled 20-minute practice session. Practice will be shown in its entirety on the NBC Sports App.





– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of the 20-minute practice session, NXS teams will be given a brief 10-minute break to fuel and change tires before moving into qualifying at 10:05 AM ET for the Saturday’s Pennzoil 150. Qualifying will consist of two rounds of group qualifying with the first round consisting of 15-minutes of two groups with the fastest five cars in each group moving onto the second round for a 10-minute session to determine the pole sitter. With 42 cars entered, four cars will miss the race. Burton is scheduled to go out on track in Group B at 10:25 AM ET. Qualifying will be shown in its entirety LIVE on the NBC Sports App.