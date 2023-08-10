Stewart-Haas Racing: Indianapolis NXS Advance (Cole Custer | Riley Herbst)

While you haven’t had any NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, you do have two Cup Series starts there with a best finish of ninth earned last year. How does that experience in the Cup Series help you navigate this weekend? “Honestly, it just helps having laps on that layout. You have to be confident in knowing where all the corners are – there are 14 of them. It helps you in advance to know what to expect in those turns even if the cars are completely different. The Indianapolis road course is definitely going to be a challenge, but we have practice and qualifying to hopefully get our No. 00 Haas Automation Ford just right on Saturday. Road courses have been good to the team this season, so we hope to keep that rolling.” One of the most iconic traditions of being a victor at the Brickyard is to kiss the bricks. Your boss Tony Stewart took it a step further after his two victories and climbed the fence. What would it mean to you to kiss the bricks, and would you also climb the fence? “To kiss the bricks would be huge. That’s every racecar driver’s dream. You grow up wanting to kiss the bricks at Indianapolis because you’ve seen your idols do it before you. It’s always a big race that we have circled on the NASCAR schedule. You want to go and win there just so you can do that. Not sure if I would climb the fence, but we’re definitely kissing the bricks. Hopefully, we can get it done this week.”