Big Machine Racing - Indy Advance

Overview

Event: Pennzoil 150 presented by Advance Auto Parts

Date: Saturday August 12, 2023

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Layout: 2.43 mile road course with 14 turns

Laps: 62

Miles: 151.22

Stage lengths: 20/40/62

TV: USA Network

Radio: Sirius XM Channel 90 and IMS Radio Network

Notes of Interest:

“We are on a real roll since Sonoma,” says Parker. “We basically would have been top 10 in every race since. We have even been close to winning a few. That gives me so much confidence heading into a race that I could not be more excited for. Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the most important track in motorsports, in my opinion. When I was a teenager racing USAC, I would come over to the speedway on our off days and simply walk around and imagine getting the chance to race there. I’ve often joked, it would be an honor to win a foot race at this track! Also, I know it’s an important place for Big Machine, which makes it all the better. I think we have a great opportunity this weekend and our whole Big Machine Racing team is ready to capitalize!”

Driver Points: 543, ranked #12

No. 48 SPIKED Coolers Team Roster

Driver: Parker Kligerman

Team Manager: Keith Barnwell

Crew Chief: Patrick Donahue

Car Chief: Kenneth Roettger

Engineer: Cody McKenzie

Interior Specialist: Jordan Miller

Mechanic: Thomas Tucker

Spotter: Brandon McReynolds

Shop Foreman: Artie Haire

Shop Support: Jeff Sennett

Suspension: Tommy Machek

Interior specialist/Tires: Joseph Hammack

Front Changer: Bryan Backus

Fueler: Justin White

Jack: Doug Warrick

Rear Changer: Marcus Horton

Tire Carrier: Lamar Neal

Hauler Driver: Jackson White

