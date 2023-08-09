Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD Preview -- Verizon 200

No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

FIRST SEASON: Ty Gibbs is competing in his first full NASCAR Cup Series season driving the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD.

2023: Gibbs is 16 th in the NASCAR point standings and has scored one top-five finish (Pocono) and six top-10 finishes at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, the Chicago Street Circuit and Pocono Raceway. He is three points ahead of the NASCAR playoffs cut line with three races remaining until the playoffs.

Gibbs has finished in the top-20 in 15 of the 22 Cup Series events.

INDIANAPOLIS: Gibbs started 26 th and finished 17 th in his only Cup start at Indianapolis in 2022. He has started two Xfinity races at Indy with a best finish of eighth in 2022.

NEW RECORD: Gibbs is the youngest driver ever to reach 11 victories in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at age 20 years, one month and one day old. The previous record was held by Joey Logano.

2021: Gibbs completed in only 18 Xfinity races in 2021, but won four races and finished 13 th in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award.

WHAT A DEBUT: In Gibbs' Xfinity Series debut in February 2021 at the Daytona Road Course, he led 14 of the 56 laps en route to his first career Xfinity Series win. Gibbs became the youngest driver to win a Xfinity road course race at 18 years, 4 months, 16 days. The Charlotte, N.C., native also became the second-youngest winner in Xfinity Series history after Joey Logano who won in June 2008 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta when he was 18 years and 21 days old.

IN GOOD COMPANY: Gibbs is the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut, joining Dale Earnhardt, Joe Ruttman, Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte and Kurt Busch. Those five drivers had already driven in the NASCAR Cup Series before racing in the Xfinity Series.

ARCA CHAMPIONS: Gibbs became the 2021 ARCA Menard Series Champions on the strength of 10 wins, plus one win each in ARCA West and ARCA East.

ATOP THE PIT BOX: Veteran crew chief Chris Gayle will oversee the No. 54 team’s efforts in the 2023 season. Gale, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, has led his drivers to two NASCAR Cup Series victories and 37 Xfinity Series wins. He was also the crew chief of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship with Gibbs. The list of drivers Gayle has visited victory lane with includes Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Sam Hornish Jr., Erik Jones, Elliott Sadler, Christopher Bell and John Hunter Nemechek.

JGR AT INDIANAPOLIS: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has eight total starts in Indianapolis with 44 laps led.

RACE INFO: The NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan is scheduled for 2:30 pm EDT on Sunday, August 13 and will be broadcast on NBC, SiriusXM Channel 90 and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network.

Ty Gibbs, Driver of the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD

“We had a good run at Michigan and we need a good one at Indianapolis as well. We just need to keep having good finishes and we can get in the playoffs. We want to win, but we need good finishes if we can’t win. We’ve got three races left and hopefully our Monster Energy Toyota TRD Camry will be good.”

JGR PR