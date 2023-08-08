Tuesday, Aug 08

Xfinity Series News
RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at the Indianapolis Road Course
WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Pennzoil 150
  • Date: Saturday, August 12
  • Time: 5:30PM ET
  • Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
  • Distance: 62 laps / 151.22 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 20 laps, ends Lap 20
  • Stage 2: 20 laps, ends Lap 40
  • Final Stage: 62 laps, ends Lap 151.22
  • Broadcasting: USA | IMS Radio
 
  • Practice (NBC Sports App)
  • Date: Saturday, August 12
  • Time: 9:30AM EST
 
 
 
  • Qualifying (NBC Sports App)
  • Date: Saturday, August 12
  • Time: 10:00AM EST
  • Format: Group A&B | Multi-Vehicle | Two Rounds
 
NXS INDY ROAD COURSE STATS
 
 
KAZ GRALA
Starts: 1
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 24th
Best Finish: 32nd
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 4
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 9th (Rodgers - 2021)
Best Finish: 12th (Gdovic - 2020)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Grala will pilot the No. 26 Toyota Outfitters GR Supra in the Pennzoil 150 on Saturday evening on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS).
 
  • Grala has one previous NXS start at IMS.
 
  • Toyota Outfitters will serve as the primary partner of the No. 26 team this weekend at IMS.
 
  • Grala and the No. 26 team just recently collected their best road-course finish and qualifying effort of 2023 with a 7th-place finish at Road America after qualifying 9th.
 
QUOTES
 
 
"I like the speed and drivability we’ve found as a team on these road courses lately. Road America showed that we have the capability to contend for the win on these tracks, so I’m looking at Indy this weekend as a big opportunity. We likely need to win a race to make the playoffs, and I think that’s very much possible with the races we have ahead of us. It’ll take a perfect day and a little luck to fall our way, but I know we can do it. After last week in Michigan, I feel like we’re due for a little good luck, so I’m excited to see what this weekend holds for us.”
 
-- Kaz Grala, Driver of the No. 26 Toyota Outfitters GR Supra
 
SHR PR
