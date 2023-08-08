No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

John Hunter Nemechek picked up his fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season and the seventh of his career (88 starts) in last weekend’s race at Michigan International Speedway. After starting 10th, Nemechek overcame a spin early in stage one. He grabbed the lead midway through stage two and won the second segment. On the day, Nemechek led 65 laps on the way to ultimately winning the race. The victory also marked the 200th Xfinity Series win for Joe Gibbs Racing. NEMECHEK ON ROAD COURSES: In five Xfinity Series starts on road courses this season, Nemechek’s best finish is a second at the Chicago Street Course in July. He also posted a top-10 finish at Portland International Raceway in June. The North Carolina native has a 6.0-average starting position in five road course races this year. In 11 road course races in the Truck Series, Nemechek has one win (Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in 2016), five top-five finishes, seven top-10s, and 37 laps led.

Nemechek will be making his first start on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Nemechek has two Xfinity Series starts on the 2.5-mile Indianapolis oval layout. He also finished 15th in his lone NASCAR Cup Series start on the historic Brickyard oval. Last season, Nemechek competed in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Lucas Oil Raceway in nearby Clermont, Indiana where he won the pole and finished 10th. FRONT RUNNER: According to loop data provided by NASCAR, Nemechek leads full-time Xfinity Series drivers in average starting position, laps led, average running position, driver rating, fastest laps run, fastest on restarts, and laps in the top 15.

Nemechek’s victory at Michigan was the 200th Xfinity Series win for Joe Gibbs Racing. The program started in 1997 and has seen 22 different drivers take the team to victory lane. That list of drivers includes Aric Almirola, Christopher Bell, Mike Bliss, Harrison Burton, Kyle Busch, Ty Gibbs, Denny Hamlin, Daniel Hemric, Sam Hornish Jr., Brandon Jones, Erik Jones, Matt Kenseth, Bobby Labonte, Joey Logano, Mike McLaughlin, John Hunter Nemechek, Ryan Preece, Elliott Sadler, Sammy Smith, Tony Stewart, Daniel Suárez, and Ryan Truex. MOBIL 1: Nemechek’s No. 20 Toyota GR Supra will feature Mobil 1 as the primary sponsor this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Nemechek and Mobil 1 are no strangers to each other as they have partnered for four Truck Series wins over the past two seasons and Xfinity Series victories at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Michigan International Speedway this season.

The Joe Gibbs Racing Xfinity Series program has posted two top-10 finishes in 10 combined starts on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Prior to the move to the road course, JGR earned four wins on the 2.5-mile Indianapolis oval. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course is scheduled for Saturday, August 12, at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, IMS Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra

What do you expect going to Indianapolis this weekend?

“It’s definitely going to be a challenge being my first time on the Indy road course. We’ll spend a lot of time in the sim this week and there’s quite a bit of film and notes that can help me kind of pick through and get myself up to speed because it’s a short practice before qualifying and the race. I’m looking forward to it. The road courses haven’t been our strong suit this season, but we’ve had speed on almost every single one, so I’m excited to put everything together and show what we’re capable of on these types of tracks.”

