RCR NXS Race Recap: Michigan International Speedway

“Today is one of the smoothest, problem-free days we’ve had recently. Our Whelen Chevrolet was really tight all weekend. I honestly didn’t think we were going to be that bad going into the race after practice and qualifying. We took right-side tires at the end of Stage 1, which I thought was a good play, and were able to keep the track position with staying inside the top-10 for the entire Stage 2. When restarting up front, my car drove better in clean air, but I still fought a tightness in Turn 3 that would cause me to lose ground to the leaders. Our Camaro would just consistently build tight throughout a run. Over the last 30 laps of the race, the car drove better in Turns 1 and 2, but struggled in Turns 3 and 4. My lap times were comparable to some of the top guys though. We had a few new things in the car this week, so we have things to work on back in the shop. As we get closer to the Playoffs, we need to keep having smooth days and not make mistakes, me included. Overall, I’m proud of my Richard Childress Racing team for hanging in there all day. We will keep improving.” -Sheldon Creed