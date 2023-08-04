Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Michigan International Raceway

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Michigan International Speedway

News and Notes:

- Practice; After the completion of NASCAR technical inspection on Friday afternoon, Parker Retzlaff would first take to the 2.0-mile Michigan International Speedway (MIS) for a scheduled 20-minute practice session. In his first laps around the track situated in the Irish Hills of Michigan, Retzlaff would record a best lap of 39.258 at 183.402 mph on Lap-4 of his 21-lap session placing the Sunoco Rookie the Year Contender 13th of the 40 cars entered for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Cabo Wabo 250.









– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of the 20-minute practice session, NXS teams would move into qualifying for the Saturday's Cabo Wabo 250. Retzlaff would lay down a fast lap of 38.823 at 185.457 mph putting the No. 31 FUNKAWAY Chevrolet Camaro SS 24th on the board. At the conclusion of qualifying Retzlaff would qualify outside Row 12 in the 24th position.







– Michigan International Speedway Stats; Saturday’s Cabo Wabo 250 will mark Retzlaff’s debut at the Michigan International Speedway 2.0-mile oval.



- FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FunkAway is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FunkAway allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away. To learn more about FunkAway, visit Funkaway.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook. #FUNKINFAST31





Jeb Burton– No. 27 Bommarito.com/EasyCare

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Michigan International Speedway

News and Notes:

- Practice; After the completion of NASCAR technical inspection on Friday afternoon, Jeb Burton would first take to the 2.0-mile Michigan International Speedway (MIS) for a scheduled 20-minute practice session. In his first laps on track, Burton would record a best lap of 39.393 at 182.774 mph on Lap-1 of his 17-lap session placing Burton 19th of the 40 cars entered for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Cabo Wabo 250.





– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of the 20-minute practice session, NXS teams would move into qualifying for the Saturday's Cabo Wabo 250. Burton would record a lap of 38.799 at 185.572 mph placing the No. 27 Bommarito.com/EasyCare Chevrolet Camaro SS 23rd overall. At the conclusion of qualifying Burton would qualify inside Row 12 in the 23th position.





– Michigan International Speedway Stats; Saturday’s NXS Cabo Wabo 250 will mark Burton’s fourth NXS start at MIS. In three previous starts, Burton holds an average finish of 20.0 with an 98.7% lap completion rate finishing 384 laps of the possible 389. Burton’s best MIS finish would come in 2019 where he would finish in the 9th position after starting 11th. 2021, would see Burton with a new team and a 29st place finish after running out of fuel running in 4th position after leading 23-laps on the day. The following year would see Burton with yet again a new team and a 22nd place finish after starting in 19th spot.

