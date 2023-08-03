Camden Murphy returns to NASCAR Xfinity Series

Camden Murphy and SS Green Light Racing reunite with support from “Garners Towing” at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series event on Saturday, August 12th, "Pennzoil 150" presented by Advance Auto Parts.



Taking the wheel of the number #08 Garners Towing car, Murphy will navigate the legendary speedway with the backing of his newest partner, a local Indianapolis company, "Garners Towing." This collaboration adds to Murphy's impressive portfolio in NASCAR since 2014, competing for various teams in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Beyond NASCAR, Murphy's passion for motorsports extends to Monster Jam, where he drives a 12,000-pound Monster Jam Truck, entertaining fans across the globe.



When asked about the race weekend, Camden said, “I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of a NASCAR Xfinity Series car and no better way to do it then at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and with the team I made my NASCAR Debut with back in 2014, SS Green Light Racing. Not to mention having a great partner like Garners Towing makes the weekend that much more special. I can’t thank Bobby Dotter enough for the opportunity and Jamie Garner for coming on board for this incredible weekend at such a historic racetrack!”. Team Owner Bobby Dotter added, “I have been a part of Cam’s NASCAR career ever since the beginning when he drove one of our trucks. I’m so proud and excited to have him back and in our car at Indy to see how well he does.”



Be sure to catch Camden Murphy in action as he showcases his versatility and talent in the NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.



When: Saturday, August 12th – 5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network



SS Greenlight Racing PR