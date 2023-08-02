RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Michigan International Speedway

" We’ve had a great stretch of races this summer at Sam Hunt Racing, with last weekend probably being the team’s best performance to date. Our biggest challenge has been at the fast, aero-dependent tracks, with Michigan this weekend being an example of that track style. We’ve made a few changes to our cars in the hopes of finding the speed and handling we need for the downforce tracks. I’m really excited to try it out this weekend and see how we perform. I came close to winning the 2018 Xfinity race at Michigan, so I feel like the place already owes me one. I’m ready!"

-- Kaz Grala , Driver of the No. 26 Toyota Genuine Parts GR Supra