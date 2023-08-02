Indianapolis-based Candy Dynamics and NASCAR Team JD Motorsports take on Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series will return to The Racing Capital of the World for a shot at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in the Pennzoil 150 presented by Advance Auto Parts on Saturday, August 12.

JD Motorsports proudly announced today its new partnership with Candy Dynamics and its wildly popular brand, Toxic Waste Hazardously Sour Candy. The No. 6 Toxic Waste Hazardously Sour Candy Chevrolet will be driven by Brennan Poole, who is also a Toxic Waste Sour Candy superfan.

The IMS Road Course is 2.439 miles and features 14 turns.The NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series will race on the course on Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13.

Candy Dynamics is the creator of Toxic Waste® Hazardously Sour Candy® as well as the Internet’s favorite candy: Slime Licker®. Coming about from a desire to create the most sour candy on the market, Toxic Waste® certainly lives up to its name! Kids love to test their limits by taking the Toxic Challenge and daring their friends and family to do the same. The Toxic Waste® brand expanded its product listing in 2015 with the introduction of the Slime Licker®. With the emergence of TikTok, Slime Lickers® trended across the platform and have garnered over 265 million views.



“I’m excited to be behind the wheel of the No. 6 Toxic Waste Hazardously Sour Candy Chevy for the first time,” said the 32-year-old Poole, who celebrated his 100th Xfinity Series start earlier this year. “The paint scheme is simply amazing, and I know there will be more than 50 employees from Candy Dynamics at the race so it is going to be a lot of fun to spend time with them.”



Candy Dynamics is equally excited to be a part of some hometown festivities at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “We at Candy Dynamics, being an Indianapolis-based company, have been race fans for a very long time. We are excited to team up with driver and sour-candy-connoisseur Brennan Poole. We have dreamed of sponsoring a car for years. Now to see that dream come true in our hometown is a huge thrill for all of us,” president of Candy Dynamics, Laura King, shared.



The Pennzoil 150 presented by Advance Auto Parts is live on USA Network, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) on Saturday, August 12 at 5:30 p.m. EST.



NEWS AND NOTES

NASCAR Collectors Diecast Alert: The bright green and yellow paint scheme of the No. 6 Chevy will be made into a diecast that will go into production after the race on Saturday. The NASCAR collectors community and Toxic Waste Hazardously Sour Candy fans can pre-order their own diecast at https://dailydownforce.com/ toxic-waste

JDM PR