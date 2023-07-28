Joe Graf Jr. | RSS Racing Road America July NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

Settling In: After spending the last three seasons with SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (2020 – 2022), Joe Graf Jr. moved to RSS Racing during the offseason where he’ll spend the majority of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season competing for the Sugar Hill, Ga.-based team. In addition to RSS Racing, Graf will also compete in a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule driving the No. 19 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing. Welcome Back: Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing welcome back GTECHNIQ, a leader in automotive protective coatings products as the primary marketing of the No. 38 Ford Mustang for the 20th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the 2023 season. Headquartered in Cumming, Ga., the Gtechniq range includes composite ceramic coatings, leather protection, fabric protection, wheel and trim protection, shampoos and much more. The Road America 180 will mark the company’s fifth event as a primary partner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series but the fourth of the 2023 season. Promoting EXOv5: This weekend, Graf, RSS Racing and GTECHNIQ will continue to promote one of their newest products, EXOv5. GTECHNIQ EXOv5 produces a high-gloss, warm-looking, extreme hydrophobic finish. It has a consistent film that is more durable and offers great resistance to road salt, all wash chemicals and can help withstand micro-marring. Thanks For Your Support: With a little more than 57 percent of the 2023 Xfinity Series season complete, Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing would like to thank their associate marketing partners: ArmsList.com, AVOID, Bass Reaper Bait Company, Bucked Up Energy Drink, CoverSeal, EAT SLEEP RACE Apparel, fgrACCEL, G-Coin®, GTECHNIQ, JACOB Companies, Lefcourt Brothers Racing, Love Motorsports, Model Electronics and ShopRite for their continued support. Catch Him On The Dial: Before Joe Graf Jr. straps into his No. 38 Gtechniq EXOv5 Ford Mustang on Saturday, the RSS Racing driver will be featured on “The Frontstretch” on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90 with host Pat Patterson on Saturday morning, July 29, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET. Graf will also spotlight a commercial featuring one of his marketing partners in several spots throughout the weekend, including the full four-hour program on Sunday, July 23, 2023. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Road America (Wisc.) Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Henry 180 will mark Graf’s third Xfinity start at the famed 4.048 mile, 14-turn road course on Saturday afternoon. In his previous two efforts, Graf has delivered a track-best of 25th after starting 26th for SS GreenLight Racing during the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Road Course Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a road course, Graf has competed in 15 NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He holds an average starting position of 30.3 and an average result of 27.2. Pocono (Pa.) Raceway | Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Joe Graf Jr. returned to the driving duties of the No. 38 Ford Mustang for RSS Racing. After qualifying his No. 38 CoverSeal Ford Mustang 30th, Graf utilized the race to methodically move up the running order. With a better-balanced race car available to him in Stage 3, strategy worked for Graf and the RSS Racing team allowing them to stay on the lead lap and contend for a strong finish. Avoiding the late race chaos, Graf was able to deliver a strong 17th-place finish – his career-best outing at the “Tricky Triangle.” Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow monthly. The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Steve Addington is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief. He will be crew chief for his 283rd NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday and his second in Elkhart Lake. In his previous 282 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected 11 wins, 10 poles, 68 top-five and 118 top-10 finishes. Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has two teammates at RSS Racing. Veteran Ryan Sieg will drive the No. 39 CMRroofing.com Ford Mustang, while younger brother Kyle Sieg will drive the No. 28 US RSS Racing Ford Mustang. Ryan Sieg is set to make his 321st career Xfinity Series start overall and 10th at Road America. Kyle Sieg hopes to make his 37th career Xfinity Series start and first at Road America. Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on TikTok (@JoeGrafJr), Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr). For more on RSS Racing, please like them on Facebook (RSS283839) and follow them on Instagram (@rss283839) and Twitter (@RSS283839).