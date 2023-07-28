Brett Moffitt | AM Racing Road America NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

Fitting In: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, AM Racing will embark on its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Henry 180 at Road America (Wisc.) Saturday afternoon’s race signifies the third race of the second half of the 2023 Xfinity Series season for the Statesville, N.C.-based organization. Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue in the Badger State, the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang. Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises. Moffitt, 30, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports. Partner Intel: The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions on the No. 25 Ford Mustang for the 20th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season. Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994. AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents. AM Minute: Last weekend was another busy summer weekend for AM Racing. In addition to the NASCAR Xfinity Series team being in action at Pocono Raceway, AM Racing’s ARCA Menards Series team was also roaring in action at Pocono Raceway with driver Christian Rose. After a mechanical failure in practice, Rose stormed from his 25th place starting position aboard No. 32 West Virginia Tourism | Secure Testing Services Ford Mustang and charged inside the top-10 where he remained for the majority of the race. In the closing laps of the race, Rose challenged for sixth but had to roll out of the throttle to avoid spinning with another car. Rose recovered to finish ninth to post his sixth top-10 finish in the last seven races for the Statesville, N.C.-based team. Thanks For Your Support: With more than 57 percent of the 2023 season complete, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1. AMerican Heroes: NASCAR and its fans have always put Patriotism and American Pride at the forefront of every race weekend. That same passion runs just as deep at AM Racing, a team whose family lineage is deeply rooted in the Armed Forces and First Responders workforce. We're a team whose blood bleeds Red, White and Blue every day, which is why we are proud to launch, AMerican Heroes. At AM Racing, it is our mission to recognize and highlight the men and women who continue to put their lives on the line every day, as well as honoring and paying respect to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. We are a nation that is united by one flag, which represents all the liberties and freedoms that we would not be able to enjoy without the sacrifices of those willing to answer the call. Continuing with Road America this weekend, AM Racing will carry the AMerican Heroes livery, which will continue for the remainder of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series seasons. The team will work to salute all the men and women, past and present, who truly deserve the title of Hero, every weekend. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Road America Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Henry 180 will mark Moffitt’s third start at the famed 4.048-mile, 14-turn road course on Saturday afternoon. In his previous two efforts, Moffitt has delivered a track-best of 31st after starting 24th for Our Motorsports during the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Road Course Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a road course, Moffitt has made 17 starts throughout his career earning one pole, one top-five and two top-10 finishes. He also holds an average finishing position of 23.1. Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 103 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned three top-five and 29 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021. During that tenure, he also holds an average finishing position of 17.3. He earned a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of fourth earlier this year at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway with AM Racing. In addition to 101 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 92 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit. Pocono (Pa.) Raceway | Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Brett Moffitt and the AM Racing chased their sixth top-10 finish of the season. In their lone trip to the 2.5-mile triangle, Moffitt muscled from his 18th place starting position aboard the No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang to hover inside the top-15 for a majority of the race. Team strategy and an array of late-race cautions allowed Moffitt to contend for his sixth top-10 finish of the year and despite a last lap of chaos, Moffitt claimed eighth to capture his third top-10 finish in the last four races. More importantly, Moffitt gained ground in his bid to capture one of the top-12 Playoff positions in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In 19 races this season, Moffit has delivered one top-five, six top-10s, 13 top-15s, 14 top-20s and an average finish of 15.3. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Brett Moffit’s crew chief. He will be crew chief for his 118th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday and his third in Elkhart Lake. In his previous 117 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), eight top-five and 27 top-10 finishes. Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR. For more on Brett Moffitt, please visit BrettMoffitt.com, like his Facebook page (Brett Moffitt Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@brett_moffitt_racing) and Twitter (@brett_moffitt).