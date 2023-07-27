Alex Labbe, SS GreenLight Partner with ref-ology for Road America

SS Greenlight Racing, with Canadian Alex Labbe behind the wheel, on Thursday announced a partnership with ref-ology + Blast Equality Collab as the primary sponsor with Team Schuler of Compass Real Estate and the Women’s Premier Basketball Association (WPBA) as associate sponsors on the #08 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this weekend for the Road America 180 at Elkhart Lake, WI.



“Thanks to Shelley Russi and her team for the support - can’t wait to see what we can accomplish there this weekend. I am excited to drive for SS Greenlight with the ref-ology + Blast Equality Collab/Team Schuler/WPBA colors on board with me on this road course and it’s incredible to have the opportunity to run on a freshly paved Road America circuit this weekend!” says driver Labbe.



This unique collaboration represents the embodiment of transformation at many levels. ref-ology + Blast Equality Collab brings together the WPBA and Team Schuler to partner with a race team whose driver embodies what it means to push hard, turns circumstances into the path and demonstrates a drive to win.



Blast Equality Collab, (a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization) founded by Shelley Russi - is a leadership collaboration taught through the lens of diverse sports experiences. Blast Equality Collab aims to help members and partners learn how to put people first while making decisions with a higher degree of integrity and accuracy by having to do it in real-world game/event situations. We partner with, and receive donations from, entities where our members are provided opportunities to put into practice embodied leadership at the intersection of Sports + Officiating, and beyond. Join the Blast Quality Collab Team in our campaign with HundredX and give without spending. Every piece of feedback you share supports our mission to support embodied leadership education through diverse sports experiences. Text ‘Blast’ to 90412, join the NASCAR affiliation and have your voice heard!



“We are thrilled to team up with SS Greenlight, driver Alex Labbe, Crew Chief Jason Miller and the entire 08 team at Road America,” said Russi. “This is an amazing opportunity to collaborate with Alex along with a proven, veteran team like SS GreenLight Racing and owner Bobby Dotter to represent the ref-ology + Blast Equality Collab brand on the track.”



Don Vaden, a 30-year NBA Veteran, former Finals Referee, and Russi’s business partner, will serve as one of the #08’s spotters this weekend.



“It’s an honor having ref-ology + Blast Equality Collab, Team Schuler and the WPBA teaming up with SS Greenlight and Alex in the #08. Looking forward to helping guide Alex toward the front,” says Vaden.



The Women’s Premier Basketball Association founded by Faatimah A, is the first Black Woman-owned FIBA Certified league in California. The WPBA is a collaborative of professional athletes, community leaders, coaches, and staff dedicated to the vision of upholding the highest standard in Women’s Basketball. The current 8-team League plays its final regular season games Saturday July 29 and Championship weekend at the College of Alameda in the East Bay, California on August 4-6, 2023. All things WPBA found at Instagram (@womenspba) or online (womenspba.com).



Team Schuler, Compass Real Estate’s mission is to transform the real estate experience by building and maintaining a diverse team. Team Schuler utilizes a holistic approach to benefit clients and continuously delivers BEST-IN-CLASS service - in an industry of sameness, ‘WE RISE ABOVE.’ We collaborate with Blast Equality Collab through our giving campaign (per transaction donation) and specifically with the WPBA to bring the Real Estate Agent opportunity to this group of talented Professional Basketball Players as they look to build a business alongside the playing brand. For more info visit us at: Team Schuler NorCal at teamschuler.com.



Practice for the Xfinity Series will be shown live on USA Network on Friday July 28 at 5:00PM ET/2:00PM PT with Qualifying at 6:00PM ET/3:00PM PT.



The Road America 180 (45 laps | 182.16 miles) at Road America Raceway will take the green flag Sat. July 29, 2023. Coverage begins at 3:00PM ET/12:00PM PT on NBC, the NBC Sports App, MRN Radio, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 and the Sirius XM app.



SS Green Light Racing PR