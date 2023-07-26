Stewart-Haas Racing: Road America NXS Advance (Cole Custer | Riley Herbst)

You’re headed to the 4.048-mile, 14-turn circuit at Road America after winning your last two road-course starts at Portland and Chicago. What are your expectations heading into the weekend with the No. 00 Haas Automation team? “Road America is always a really fun place just because it’s a challenging course. There are so many different corners, and you kind of have a little bit of everything there. You have high-speed corners, slow-speed, so your car has to be ready for everything. The new pavement is definitely going to be different, so it’s going to be interesting to see how that changes things and how much the speed picks up. I still think it’ll be one of the best road courses we go to just because it has everything. I’m excited to go there with the No. 00 Haas Automation team this weekend to try to go for the win.” What do you need to do in order to continue your road-course winning streak this weekend? “I mean, there’s just so much that plays into these road courses, so you have to be prepared for anything it throws at you. There are so many different factors with the restarts and whether guys make mistakes or not. You just hope that you’re there to fight at the end of it all. So I think as long as we keep ourselves in a good position, have some solid speed in our Ford Mustang, and avoid making any big mistakes, we’ll have a shot to go to victory lane again this weekend.”