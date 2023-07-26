RACE ADVANCE: Sage Karam at Road America

" I’m really grateful for the opportunity Sam and Toyota have presented me to drive the No. 24 Sam Hunt Racing GR Supra at Road America. Sam has developed a really great program in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and it’s really an honor to drive for him. I’m excited to be back with the Toyota family as I drove the Lexus RCF GT3 with them in IMSA and we made many great memories together and I look forward to making many more."

-- Sage Karam , Driver of the No. 24 Carousel Online GR Supra