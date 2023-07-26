Big Machine Racing - Road America Advance

Overview
Event: Henry 180
Date: Saturday July 29, 2023
Time: 2:00 p.m. eastern
Location: 7390, WI-67, Plymouth, WI 53073
Layout: 4.048 mile road coarse- 15 turns
Laps: 45
Miles: 182.16
Stage Lengths: 22/34/45
TV: NBC
Radio: Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN. For the station near you, click here.
Driver Points: 467, 12th place
Notes of interest:
See Parker’s interview with Dave Kallman from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel here.
Quotes rom the story:
“I think we would be one of the favorites just for our road course performance this year and obviously my road course history and that sort of thing and this being one of my favorite racetracks in the world.”
“I’ve always paid attention to it from being a young fan, watching CART there and always thinking it would be a cool place for NASCAR to go, and I got to be a spotter the first time NASCAR came there and got to do some laps for Penske. I just remember thinking that was so cool and now I’ve gotten to be there many times on the broadcast side and raced there multiple times. I can’t wait to get there and win this weekend.”
Team website and socials
Parker Kilgerman socials
https://twitter.com/pkligerman
No. 48 SPIKED Coolers Team Roster
Driver: Parker Kligerman
Team Manager: Keith Barnwell
Crew Chief: Patrick Donahue
Car Chief: Kenneth Roettger
Engineer: Cody McKenzie
Interior Specialist: Jordan Miller
Mechanic: Thomas Tucker
Spotter: Brandon McReynolds
Shop Foreman: Artie Haire
Shop Support: Jeff Sennett
Suspension: Tommy Machek
Interior specialist/Tires: Joseph Hammack
Front Changer: Bryan Backus
Fueler: Justin White
Jack: Doug Warrick
Rear Changer: Marcus Horton
Tire Carrier: Lamar Neal
Hauler Driver: Jackson White
