No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

John Hunter Nemechek’s best finish in nine career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on road courses is a runner-up result at the Chicago Street Course earlier this month. So far this season, Nemechek finished 27th at Circuit of the Americas due to late trouble, 10th at Portland International Raceway after several setbacks in the final stage of the race, 16th at Sonoma Raceway and second in Chicago. In 11 road course races in the Truck Series, Nemechek has one win (Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in 2016), five top-five finishes, seven top-10s, and 37 laps led. NEMECHECK AT ROAD AMERICA: Nemechek finished 26th and 18th in a pair of NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Road America.

Nemechek finished 32nd in last weekend’s race at Pocono Raceway. After qualifying fifth, he was third at the end of the first two stages. On the restart to begin the final segment, Nemechek was collected in a multi-car accident that caused significant damage to the No. 20 GR Supra. MOBIL 1: Nemechek’s No. 20 Toyota GR Supra will feature Mobil 1 as the primary sponsor this weekend at Road America. Nemechek and Mobil 1 are no strangers to each other as they have partnered for four Truck Series wins over the past two seasons and an Xfinity Series victory three weeks ago in Atlanta.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns three Xfinity Series wins at Road America – all coming in the past four years. In 39 combined starts at the track, the organization has posted 10 top-five finishes, 18 top-10s, two pole awards, and 154 laps led. Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, and Ty Gibbs each have one Xfinity Series victory for JGR at Road America. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Road America is scheduled for Saturday, July 29, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra

What do you expect going to Road America this weekend?

“I’m excited about going to Road America. With the repave, I expect the track to be a lot faster so that may change things like braking points and whatnot. I enjoyed my other two times racing there even though we didn’t get the results we wanted. Hopefully going there this weekend we can put a solid race together and make up some of the points we lost last weekend in Pocono and get our momentum going back in the right direction for the regular season championship.”

JGR PR