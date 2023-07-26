Sammy Smith - No. 18 Allstate Peterbilt Group Toyota GR Supra Preview - Road America 180

No. 18 Allstate Peterbilt Group Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

SMITH AT ROAD AMERICA: Sammy Smith made his NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) debut at Road America in 2022. He qualified eighth for the race and ran in the top-10 for the majority of the event. A late mechanical failure relegated him to a 24th-place finish in his first career NXS start.

POCONO RECAP: Smith qualified sixth for last weekend's race at Pocono Raceway. The No. 18 suffered some right front damage and a flat tire from an incident on the restart on lap 46. Smith brought his car down pit road for new tires and repairs. He made his way back through the field and collected his 10th top-10 finish of the year by crossing the finish line in sixth place. Smith was the highest finishing Toyota driver and was one of three drivers to earn the most points for the day, scoring 43 points during the race.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR : Smith is eligible to compete for the 2023 NXS Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY). The other drivers competing for the title are Chandler Smith, Parker Retzlaff, and Blaine Perkins.

ARCA EAST CHAMPION x2: Smith defended his 2021 ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) Championship in 2022 on the strength of five wins and a top-five finish in all of the AMSE races. He also won four ARCA Menards Series races and one ARCA Menards Series West race in 2022.

ON THE PITBOX: Crew Chief Jeff Meendering will head up the No. 18 team during the 2023 season. He has visited Victory Lane seven times as a NXS crew chief, most recently with Smith at Phoenix in March 2023. His teams have collected 57 top-five finishes, 120 top-10 finishes, and 11 pole positions under his leadership.

JGR AT ROAD AMERICA: Joe Gibbs Racing owns three Xfinity Series wins at Road America – all coming in the past four years. In 39 combined starts at the track, the organization has posted 10 top-five finishes, 18 top-10s, two pole awards, and 154 laps led. Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, and Ty Gibbs each have one Xfinity Series victory for JGR at Road America.

FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Smith's 2023 NXS Seasons.

Twitter: @SammySmithSS I Facebook: Sammy Smith Racing I Instagram: @sammysmithss_

Twitter: @SammySmithSS I Facebook: Sammy Smith Racing I Instagram: @sammysmithss_

RACE INFO: The NXS Henry 180 at Road America is scheduled for 3:00 PM EST on Saturday, July 29. The race will be broadcasted on NBC, MRN, Sirius XM and available to stream on Peacock.

From the Driver’s Seat:

Sammy Smith: "I'm excited to get back to Road America and road course racing. This track was my first career Xfinity start last year and I had a pretty good race until we had a mechanical failure. I enjoy racing at Road America and have grown as a driver since my first start last year. I think we have a great chance at taking the No. 18 Allstate Peterbilt Group Toyota GR Supra to Victory Lane this weekend."

