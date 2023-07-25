Tuesday, Jul 25

RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Road America

WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Henry 180
  • Date: Saturday, July 29
  • Time: 3:00PM ET
  • Track: Road America
  • Distance: 45 laps / 182.16 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 22 laps, ends Lap 22
  • Stage 2: 12 laps, ends Lap 34
  • Final Stage: 11 laps, ends Lap 45
  • Broadcasting: NBC | Motor Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (USA)
  • Date: Friday, July 28
  • Time: 5:00PM EST
 
 
 
  • Qualifying (USA)
  • Date: Friday, July 28
  • Time: 6:00PM EST
  • Format: Group A & B | Multi-Vehicle, Two Rounds
 
NXS ROAD AMERICA STATS
 
 
KAZ GRALA
Starts: 4
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 2
Top-10's: 2
Best Start: 6th
Best Finish: 4th
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 2
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 25th (Wright - 2021)
Best Finish: 18th (Nemechek - 2022)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Grala will pilot the No. 26 Fire Dept. Coffee GR Supra in the Henry 180 on Saturday afternoon at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
 
  • Grala has four previous starts at the 4.048-mile road course, including two top-five finishes.
 
  • Road America is the final race of Fire Dept. Coffee's primary partnership, but Fire Dept. Coffee will remain on the No. 26 GR Supra as an associate partner for the remainder of the 2023 season.
 
  • Fire Dept. Coffee, a fast-growing company committed to providing super-premium coffee and giving back to first responders, opened an opportunity to invest in FDC. Visit startengine.com for more information.
 
  • About Fire Dept. Coffee: Founded in 2016 by firefighter/paramedic and U.S. Navy veteran Luke Schneider, Fire Department Coffee is a NaVOBA certified veteran-owned business that is dedicated to handcrafting great-tasting coffee and supporting first responders. Its growing assortment of ground, whole bean, single serve pods, and ready-to-drink coffee is freshly roasted in the U.S.A. by a dedicated team of firefighters, first responders, and coffee experts.
 
QUOTES
 
 
"Road America is one of my favorite tracks on the schedule, and probably one that I’ve had the most success at. This year, the track has been repaved, so we don’t know exactly what to expect, but I do imagine the track will have a lot of speed in it. I felt like we had a great run at Pocono slip away from us, so Road America is the perfect place to go get redemption and continue building the momentum we’ve been gaining as a team this summer. Hopefully being back in the original Fire Dept. Coffee scheme will bring us some good luck on Saturday."
 
-- Kaz Grala, Driver of the No. 26 Fire Dept. Coffee GR Supra
 
