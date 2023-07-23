Smith Leads Toyota in Pocono

Rookie Sammy Smith (sixth) led Toyota with a top-10 finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono on Saturday afternoon.
Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Pocono Raceway
Race 18 of 33 – 225 miles, 90 laps
TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS
1st, Austin Hill*
2nd, Sam Mayer*
3rd, Chase Elliott*
4th, Riley Herbst*
5th, Daniel Hemric*
6th, SAMMY SMITH
25th, KAZ GRALA
32nd, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK
34th, CONNOR MOSACK
37th, COREY HEIM
*non-Toyota driver
TOYOTA QUOTES
SAMMY SMITH, No. 18 TMC Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing
Finishing Position: 6th
Can you talk about the comeback today?
“Yeah, it was a good day overall. We had a really fast TMC Supra in stage one and stage two, and then in the start of stage three the checked up hard and I tried to check up and kind of ruined out day there but came back strong. Jeff (Meendering, crew chief) made a great call to short pit and get some track position and luckily that caution came out and helped us out.”
TRD PR