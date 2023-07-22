Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Pocono Raceway

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Pocono Raceway

News and Notes:

- Practice; After the completion of NASCAR technical inspection on Friday afternoon, Parker Retzlaff would first take to the 2.500-mile Tri-Oval of Pocono Raceway for a scheduled 20-minute practice session. In his first laps around the track known as “The Tricky Triangle” Retzlaff would record a best lap of 55.524 at 162.092 mph on Lap-3 of his 13-lap session placing the Wisconsin Sunoco Rookie the Year Contender 22nd of the 41 cars entered for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Explore the Pocono Mountains 225.









– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of the 20-minute practice session, NXS teams would move into qualifying for the Saturday’s Explore the Pocono Mountains 225. In 2023, Intermediate sized tracks will use a single-lap of qualifying to determine the starting lineup. Rolling off 20th to record his lap, Retzlaff would record a 54.448 at 165.295 mph earning the No. 31 FUNKAWAY Chevrolet Camaro SS 19th quick. Retzlaff will start the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 inside Row 10 in the 19th position on Saturday.







– Pocono Raceway Stats; Saturday’s Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 will mark Retzlaff’s debut at the unique Pocono Raceway Tri-Oval.



- FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FunkAway is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FunkAway allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away. To learn more about FunkAway, visit Funkaway.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook. #FUNKINFAST31





Jeb Burton– No. 27 Puryear Tank Lines

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Pocono Raceway

News and Notes:

- Practice; After the completion of NASCAR technical inspection on Friday afternoon, Jeb Burton would take to Pocono Raceway for a scheduled 20-minute practice session. Returning to Pocono after ending on his roof last season, Burton would record a fast lap of 55.602 at 161.865 mph on Lap-1 of his 10-lap session placing him 23rd of the 41 cars entered for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Explore the Pocono Mountains 225.





– Starting Position; Following the conclusion of the 20-minute practice session, NXS teams would immediately move into qualifying for the Saturday’s Explore the Pocono Mountains 225. In 2023, Intermediate sized tracks will use a single-lap of qualifying to determine the starting lineup. Going out 25th to make his lap, Burton would record a 54.241 at 165.926 placing the No. 27 Puryear Tank Lines Chevrolet Camaro SS 12th fast. Burton will start the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 outside Row 6 in the 12th spot on Saturday afternoon.



