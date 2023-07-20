Stewart-Haas Racing: Pocono NXS Advance (Cole Custer | Riley Herbst)

You’ve had a lot of special moments at Pocono, including your first NASCAR Cup Series start, a NASCAR Xfinity Series win in 2019, and an ARCA Menards Series win in 2015. What would it mean to make another memory and park the No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang in victory lane this weekend? “I think Pocono ranks highest on the list for a lot of drivers, just because the track itself is so unique and so difficult to get around. It’s a challenge. The corners are so flat, it’s hard to get your car to work right there. It’s hard as a driver to really be aggressive and really get your lines right. There’s a lot that goes into it when you’re trying to be fast there. A lot of shifting involved, and as a driver you have to be on your game, so it means a lot to win at Pocono. Hopefully we can do that this weekend.” With Pocono being such an unusual track on the circuit with only three turns, all of which are very different, how do you navigate the track as a driver? “As a driver, you have to look at it and almost reset yourself going into every single corner. Each turn at Pocono is so different, so how you work the brake and the throttle, are you shifting or are you not shifting, what’s your line in that turn – it’s all unique in each of the three corners. There are so many different things you can do as a driver at Pocono, so you really have to reset and adapt to your car as best as you can. So, it’s definitely a challenge and always makes it exciting.”