Wings Etc. Grill and Pub to make 2023 season premiere at Pocono with Jeremy Clements Racing

Jeremy Clements Racing is ecstatic to have Wings Etc. Grill and Pub back for 2023. Wings Etc. will make their season debut as primary sponsor at the Tricky Triangle this coming weekend. Kicking off the first of a three-race deal that will also include Michigan and the Indy Road Course later in August. The Pocono Mountains 225 will take place Saturday July 22nd on the 2.5-mile Tri-oval and will mark Jeremy’s 450th career start.

“It’s awesome to not only have Wings Etc. back with us this year but also great that we were able to expand our partnership to three races this year as well!” said Clements. “So, if you want some good food and great times make sure to find one of the Wings Etc. Happiness Centers near you.” Clements went on to say.

Joining Wings Etc. Grill and Pub as associate sponsors will be: Whitetail Smokeless, Beech Ridge Barber, Spartan Waste, Matman Designs, E3 Spark Plugs, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC , Dynamic Quality Paintware, Nordic Logistics, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, Cometic and ZMAX.

JCR PR