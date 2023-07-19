No. 20 Yahoo Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

John Hunter Nemechek claimed his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season and sixth of his career (85 starts) in last weekend’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. After starting second, Nemechek led a race-high 137 laps on the way to victory lane. All four of Nemechek’s wins this season have come from the second starting position. The win was the JGR Xfinity Series program’s sixth of the season and 199th overall. NEMECHECK AT POCONO: Nemechek finished seventh and 12th in a pair of Xfinity Series starts at Pocono Raceway. In five NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at the 2.5-mile tri-oval, he scored one win (2021), three top-five finishes and four top-10s.

The Joe Gibbs Racing Xfinity Series program has scored one win (June 2018) at Pocono Raceway. In 22 combined starts at the Tricky Triangle, the organization has tallied seven top-five finishes, 12 top-10s, two pole awards, and 174 laps led. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway is scheduled for Saturday, July 22, at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 20 Yahoo Toyota GR Supra

With JGR at 199 Xfinity Series wins, what would it mean to get the team’s 200th win?

“It definitely would be amazing to go get win number 200. I hope that we can do it this weekend in Pocono. I feel like that’s another good racetrack for JGR. They’ve been really fast there over the past few years, so I’m definitely hoping we can continue that. It’s an amazing stat and I’m looking forward to trying to go get it done. To be a part of the group of drivers who have won races for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series is very special. It would mean a lot to me to be the guy to do that.”

What is your mindset about going to Pocono Raceway?

“I feel like Pocono is a track that has suited me pretty well with my driving style over the last few years. We had a few good runs there with our family-owned truck as well. I’m looking forward to going there. Joe Gibbs Racing has been really strong there. Hopefully we can go back there and continue that and try to win three in a row. It’s definitely a tricky track. It’s tough to connect all three corners, but I know Ben (Beshore) and all the guys on our 20 team are up for the challenge.”

