RCR NXS Race Recap: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

RCR NXS Race Recap: New Hampshire Motor Speedway NK Photography Photo

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Team's Top-Five Performance Ends with Late-Race Contact at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
 

21st

17th

10th

“I had a fast Whelen Chevrolet today at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. We qualified 17th and when the green flag waved my No. 2 Chevrolet took off. It started off a bit free, but the car balance was decent. We worked on the handling during the first stage break, and the adjustments gave me the grip I needed to roll through the corner. It took a few laps for the tires to come in, but once they did, my lap times were comparable to the leaders. The race overall was an aggressive one. I was racing hard with the No. 00 during the overtime, and unfortunately, the result didn't end well for us coming to the white. He was slow through the center of both ends and let me take the bottom lane. He did it again into Turn 3, so I throttled up to take the position. He did a good job of hanging on the outside of the me off Turn 4, but when I watched the replay, I gave him room. He was loose and hit the wall. It's a difficult situation because we were having a good day. We had a chance to finish inside the top-five, but now we find ourselves in a points situation."

-Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Team Fight Hard to Capture Third-Place Finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
 

3rd

8th

2nd

“We were able to miss all the melee and wrecks today, but we really didn’t have a great Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet. Everyone at Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines fought really hard all day to make our car better, but we still have some work to do to make our package better. We struggled all day with being free on entry and tight across the middle. When I would put the throttle down, I would lose rear lateral and sheer the back of the car. We brought a package here that I haven’t been the happiest with in the past, but we keep trying to work on it and make it better. We think inevitably it will be better if we can get the right rear spring compressing and loading correctly. We were an eighth to 10th-place car, so I’ll take salvaging a third-place finish. From a big picture perspective, it was an okay points day. I know we lost more to the No. 20 with him winning, but we just have to keep digging deep. We are working really hard right now.” 

-Austin Hill

RCR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

