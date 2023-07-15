Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- New Hampshire Motor Speedway

News and Notes:

- Practice; After NASCAR technical inspection on Friday afternoon, Parker Retzlaff would first take to the 1.058-mile New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) for the first time in a scheduled 20-minute practice session. In his first laps around the Northeast oval Retzlaff would record a fast lap of 31.053 at 122.655 mph on Lap-8 of his 15-lap session placing him 15th of the 38 cars entered for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Ambetter Health 200.









– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of the 20-minute practice session, NXS teams would move into qualifying for the Saturday’s Ambetter Health 200. In 2023, Intermediate sized tracks will use a single-lap of qualifying to determine the starting lineup. Rolling off 24rd to record his lap, Retzlaff would log a 30.622 at 124.381 mph placing the No. 31 FUNKAWAY Chevrolet Camaro SS 13th fast. Retzlaff will start the Ambetter Health 200 inside Row 7 in the 13th position on Saturday.







– New Hampshire Motor Speedway Stats; Saturday’s Ambetter Health 200 will mark Retzlaff’s debut at the New Hampshire oval.



- FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FunkAway is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FunkAway allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away. To learn more about FunkAway, visit Funkaway.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook. #FUNKINFAST31





Jeb Burton– No. 27 Rocky

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- New Hampshire Motor Speedway

News and Notes:

- Practice; After NASCAR technical inspection on Friday afternoon, Jeb Burton would take to the NHMS for a scheduled 20-minute practice session. In his first laps around Burton would record a fast lap of 31.308 at 121.656 mph on Lap-6 of his 15-lap session placing him 26th of the 38 cars entered for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Ambetter Health 200.





– Starting Position; Following the conclusion of the 20-minute practice session, NXS teams would move into qualifying for the Saturday’s Ambetter Health 200. In 2023, Intermediate sized tracks will use a single-lap of qualifying to determine the starting lineup. Going out 25th to make his lap, Burton would record a 30.822 at 123.574 placing the No. 27 Rocky Chevrolet Camaro SS 20th quick. Burton will start the Ambetter Health 200 outside Row 10 in the 20th spot on Saturday afternoon.





– New Hampshire Motor Speedway Stats; Saturday’s NXS Ambetter Health 200 will mark Burton’s third NXS start at NHMS. In two previous starts, Burton holds an average finish of 22.0 with an 81.0% lap completion rate completing 324 laps of the possible 400. Burton’s best NHMS finish would come in 2021 where he would finish in the 11th position after starting first. 2022 would see Burton with a new team and a 33rd place finish after being involved in a crash on Lap 124 ending his day early. Back in 2015 Burton would make two Cup Series starts at NHMS collecting a 41st and 33rd place finishes. While a year prior in 2014 Burton would make his lone NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) starting in the 15th spot and coming home 12th after 175 laps.

