No. 20 Persil Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

ATLANTA WIN NOTES: Nemechek claimed his third Xfinity Series win of the season and fifth of his career (84 starts) in last weekend’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Despite starting second, Nemechek led only the final three laps on the way to securing the victory. The win was the JGR Xfinity Series program’s fifth of the season and 198th overall.

NEMECHECK AT NEW HAMPSHIRE: John Hunter Nemechek started fifth and finished fourth in his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2018. His second start at the track in 2019 ended prematurely after an early accident. He also posted two top-five finishes and three top-10s in four NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at the Magic Mile.

THIS SEASON: Through 17 races, Nemechek has finished either first or second in seven races, including wins at Auto Club Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, and Atlanta Motor Speedway. The No. 20 driver posted runner-up finishes at Daytona International Speedway, Richmond Raceway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, and the Chicago Street Course.

FRONT RUNNER: According to loop data provided by NASCAR, Nemechek leads the Xfinity Series in top-10 finishes, average starting position, laps led, average running position, average finishing position, driver rating, fastest laps run, fastest on restarts, and laps in the top 15.

PERSIL: Nemechek's No. 20 Toyota GR Supra will feature Persil as the primary sponsor this weekend in New Hampshire. Persil ProClean is a powerful laundry detergent for those with high standards for cleanliness. Loaded with Deep Clean technology, Persil ProClean detergents go deep into the fabric attacking tough-to-clean stains to deliver a deep clean for your laundry. For more information, visit www.persilproclean.com.

JGR AT NEW HAMPSHIRE: Joe Gibbs Racing owns 11 Xfinity Series victories at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, including six of the past seven trips to the 1.058-mile oval. In 55 combined starts, the organization has recorded 31 top-five finishes, 39 top-10s, five pole awards, and 1,737 laps led. Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, and Tony Stewart have all driven JGR entries to victory lane in New Hampshire.

TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend's Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, July 15, at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 20 Persil Toyota GR Supra

What are your thoughts about going to New Hampshire this weekend?

“I haven’t been there in a few years, so it’ll be different going back this time with them not applying the resin or PJ1 to the top groove. That’s a little bit different than what was there the last time I raced there (in 2020). I’ve definitely been talking with a lot of guys and trying to decipher through notes. I feel like JGR has been very good there the last few years, so I’m looking forward to getting there and trying to figure out our car in practice and hopefully start up front and have a good race this weekend.”

JGR PR