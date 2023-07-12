RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

" I’m so excited to race again at my home track for the first time since 2019. NHMS has always been special to me, and I’ve missed the passionate New England race fans. I feel like the track suits my style of having to be precise every lap, which has helped me have success there in each series I’ve competed in. We’ve been putting some solid runs together lately at SHR, so I’m looking to keep that momentum building this weekend back home in front of a lot more family and friends than usual. Can’t wait!"

-- Kaz Grala , Driver of the No. 26 Island Coastal Lager GR Supra