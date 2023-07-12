Wednesday, Jul 12

RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Ambetter Health 200
  • Date: Saturday, July 15
  • Time: 3:00PM ET
  • Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway
  • Distance: 200 laps / 211.6 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 45 laps, ends Lap 45
  • Stage 2: 45 laps, ends Lap 90
  • Final Stage: 100 laps, ends Lap 200
  • Broadcasting: USA | Performance Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (USA)
  • Date: Friday, July 14
  • Time: 5:00PM EST
 
 
 
  • Qualifying (USA)
  • Date: Friday, July 14
  • Time: 5:30PM EST
  • Format: Single Vehicle | One Lap | One Round
 
NXS NHMS STATS
 
 
KAZ GRALA
Starts: 2
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 12th
Best Finish: 14th
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 2
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 22nd (Griffith - 2022)
Best Finish: 16th (Gdovic - 2021)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Kaz Grala returns to his home track of New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the first time since 2019.
 
  • Grala will pilot the No. 26 Island Coastal Lager GR Supra in the Ambetter Health 200 on Saturday afternoon at the 1.0580-mile short track.
 
  • Grala will make his third career NXS start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He has gathered two 14-place finishes in his two previous Xfinity Series starts.
  • Grala has two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts, gathering two top-10 finishes.
 
  • Island Coastal Lager is back on board of the No. 26 for its fourth of multiple races in 2023.
  • About Island Coastal Lager: Island Coastal Lager (ICL) is made for thrill-seekers, outdoor enthusiasts, and beer drinkers everywhere. Brewed with only the finest, all-natural ingredients, Island Coastal Lager is the clean, crisp beer to reach for next time you’re in the sun. Learn more about ICL at islandbrandsusa.com.
 
QUOTES
 
 
"I’m so excited to race again at my home track for the first time since 2019. NHMS has always been special to me, and I’ve missed the passionate New England race fans. I feel like the track suits my style of having to be precise every lap, which has helped me have success there in each series I’ve competed in. We’ve been putting some solid runs together lately at SHR, so I’m looking to keep that momentum building this weekend back home in front of a lot more family and friends than usual. Can’t wait!"
 
-- Kaz Grala, Driver of the No. 26 Island Coastal Lager GR Supra
 
SHR PR
