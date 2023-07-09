Big Machine Racing - Atlanta Race Report

Last time at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Parker Kligerman crossed the finish line backwards in P4. This time… a cut tire, a spin, and going a lap down didn't stop the Spiked Coolers 48 from finishing P8 in a 6 lap overtime race.

“We had an up and down day,” said Kligerman after the race, “Everyone was so on edge.”

“We as a team didn’t have as strong a car as in the Spring,” Parker added, “and that’s on us.”

“You’ve got to put yourself in position. We got caught up with some lappers. We fought our way to the front at the end. We want more. We want to win and we can see it.”

Click here to see the footage of Parker’s tire shredding and his amazing save to stay out of the wall.

A wreck on Lap 88, involving 11 cars, knocked out Stage 2 winner Sheldon Creed and the competitive Ryan Sieg, who had led twice for 15 laps. Grabbing the lead on an overtime restart, John Hunter Nemechek picked up his third NASCAR Xfinity Series P1 of the season. The only time Nemechek led was during the overtime after a push from Daniel Hemric helped him grab the lead on the final restart.

Parker picks up 31 points. His 434 total puts him in 12th place, 6 points behind Riley Herbst and 26 behind Sheldon Creed.

Next up, Saturday July 15, is the Ambetter Health 300 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon at 3:00 p.m. eastern. Watch it on USA Network or streaming on the NBC Sports app. Listen to the radio broadcast on Sirius XM channel 90 or your local PRN affiliate. Click here for the station near you.

BMR PR