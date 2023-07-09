Sunday, Jul 09

RCR NXS Race Recap: Atlanta Motor Speedway 2

Xfinity Series News
Sunday, Jul 09 0
RCR NXS Race Recap: Atlanta Motor Speedway 2 NK Photography Photo

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Capture Stage Win Before Late Race Accident Ends Night Prematurely at Atlanta Motor Speedway
 

35th

9th

10th

“The Whelen Chevrolet was fast tonight at Atlanta Motor Speedway. During that crash, all I saw were cars crashing everywhere. I haven’t seen a replay of who caused it or how it happened. I think the No. 98 car had a flat tire. I didn’t think I was going to be in the crash at all. I was slowing down, and I locked the brakes up slightly. I began sliding and once I started sliding, I was in trouble.  I was trying to save the car and slid into the wreck. We shouldn’t have been back there. Jeff Stankiewicz was calling a great race. We had issues in qualifying and had to start in the back. We earned stage points in Stage 1 and won Stage 2. We had a perfect night going for how the day started. We couldn’t get fuel in the car, so that put us in the back and put us in that situation. We’ve had bad luck this year. I feel like we could have won a few races this year if it wasn’t for bad luck. We will move on and look forward to New Hampshire next week.”

-Sheldon Creed

Late Race Spin Costs Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Team a Strong Result at Atlanta Motor Speedway
 

12th

10th

2nd

"Our Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet was really strong tonight. I just didn't have friends out there and was still able to drive up to second, which is pretty incredible. It seemed like most guys had to have two or three guys to help make things happen and we literally had no one. I thought I had a big enough run on the No. 10, but it stalled out before I could complete the pass. The race played out differently tonight than it has in the past with these cars on this type of track. You would stall out quicker and needed to have a massive run to make stuff happen. I tried to get to the outside of the No. 20 and then got turned or the air got packed on me. I’m not sure, because I haven’t seen a replay. It sucks because we still had a shot to win the race. We just needed someone to go with us and everyone was okay with following the leader. If we could have ever controlled the race as the leader, we could have defended and had a shot at it. Everyone at Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines bring fast Camaros to the racetrack. Man, I wish we could have gotten to the lead tonight because we could have been in Victory Lane or at least had a shot at it.” 

-Austin Hill

RCR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Nemechek Masters Final Restart, Wins in Atlanta
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.