RCR NXS Race Recap: Atlanta Motor Speedway 2

"Our Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet was really strong tonight. I just didn't have friends out there and was still able to drive up to second, which is pretty incredible. It seemed like most guys had to have two or three guys to help make things happen and we literally had no one. I thought I had a big enough run on the No. 10, but it stalled out before I could complete the pass. The race played out differently tonight than it has in the past with these cars on this type of track. You would stall out quicker and needed to have a massive run to make stuff happen. I tried to get to the outside of the No. 20 and then got turned or the air got packed on me. I’m not sure, because I haven’t seen a replay. It sucks because we still had a shot to win the race. We just needed someone to go with us and everyone was okay with following the leader. If we could have ever controlled the race as the leader, we could have defended and had a shot at it. Everyone at Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines bring fast Camaros to the racetrack. Man, I wish we could have gotten to the lead tonight because we could have been in Victory Lane or at least had a shot at it.” -Austin Hill