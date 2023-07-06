Big Machine Racing - Atlanta Advance

Overview

Event: ALSCO Uniforms 250

Date: Saturday July 8, 2023

Time: 8:00 pm eastern

Location: Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1500 Tara Place, Hampton, Georgia

Layout: 1.540 mile quad oval

Laps: 163

Miles: 251.02 miles

Stage Lengths: Stage 1 ends on Lap 40, Stage 2 ends on Lap 80, Final Stage ends on Lap 163.

TV: USA Network

Radio: Sirius XM Channel 90 and PRN

Notes of Interest:

Parker finished P4 the last time the Xfinity Series was in Atlanta. He was P2 on the last lap and going for the win but ended up spinning across the finish line backwards.

“Heading back to Atlanta has me very excited with the speed Big Machine Racing has had there, and how close we were to winning in the spring,” says Parker Kligerman.

“This time will be slightly different as the heat will certainly take away some grip and make handling more important, which our team has adjusted for accordingly.

As a team we have continued to refine all sorts of areas, and in these hot summer months, I think this work will start to really pay off.

It’s the “Summer Of Spiked” and what better way to celebrate that than a win in HOTlanta. Even finishing this one forward as opposed to backward may be an improvement!

Lets go get it!”

Driver Points: 403, ranked #12



Here’s the Spiked Coolers Team Schedule:

Friday

6:45p Parker Kligerman [email protected] at the Camper Appreciation Party

9p Parker Kligerman Q&A at the Peach Pit

Saturday

2p Parker Kligerman [email protected] with Chevy in the Fan Zone

2:30p Parker Kligerman will be signing autographs in the Fan Zone

BMR PR