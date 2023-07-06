Stewart-Haas Racing: Atlanta NXS Advance (Cole Custer | Riley Herbst)

• After a rain-shortened but triumphant weekend at NASCAR’s inaugural Chicago Street Race, Cole Custer and the No. 00 Haas Automation team are ready to keep the momentum rolling in Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 250 Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Custer scored his second victory of the 2023 season last weekend on the downtown streets of Chicago after rain and standing water forced NASCAR to call the race 30 laps before its scheduled 55-lap distance. Before the unprecedented call on Sunday to declare the race official before it reached its halfway point, Custer had already shown his dominance from the outset of the race on Saturday, leading all 25 laps run until the red flag flew for lightning. After winning the opening 15-lap stage, Custer had a commanding lead of more than two seconds over fellow Xfinity Series regular John Hunter Nemechek and looked to be well on his way to winning the 15-lap Stage 2. He became the third SHR driver to win an inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series race since 2020. SHR’s Chase Briscoe won the inaugural Xfinity Series race on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July 2020, and Aric Almirola won the first-ever Xfinity Series race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on June 10. • Despite a challenging start to the season, Custer has certainly found his stride. His two wins and counting have put him in a strong position for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs, and he’s jumped to third in the driver standings from the 10th position he held prior to the April 1 race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, now 44 points behind Nemechek, the regular-season championship leader. Custer also has now earned 10 top-10 finishes in a row, a streak that began with his fifth-place result at Richmond. With 10 races left before the playoffs begin Sept. 15 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Custer is looking to close the points gap and take home not only more wins, but that regular-season championship trophy. • Saturday’s race will be Custer’s fifth in the Xfinity Series at Atlanta and second since the track was reconfigured in time for the 2022 season. He started eighth and finished 12th on the newly configured track in March, and his best of three outings on the old configuration was a runner-up finish from the pole position in February 2019, when he crossed the finish line .191 of a second behind winner Christopher Bell. Custer has six Atlanta starts outside of the Xfinity Series – five in the NASCAR Cup Series and one in the NASCAR Truck Series. Best of his Cup Series outings was a ninth-place finish last July, and his lone Truck Series outing in February 2016 resulted in a 17th-place finish from the sixth starting position. • Custer will be pulling double duty this weekend as he’ll also be behind the wheel of the No. 51 Jacob Companies Ford Mustang for Rick Ware Racing for Sunday’s Atlanta 400 Cup Series race.