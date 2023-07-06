No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

NEMECHECK AT ATLANTA: John Hunter Nemechek has made three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway. His best finish (fourth) came in his debut in March 2018. Earlier this season, Nemechek led 10 laps on the way to an eighth-place finish.

ATLANTA WINNER: In his first start at the 1.54-mile quad-oval, Nemechek won the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race in February 2016. After starting 18th, he found his way to the front with eight laps remaining and went on to claim his second victory in the series.

CHICAGO RECAP: Nemechek started third and finished in second in last weekend's rain-shortened Chicago Street Race.

FRONT RUNNER: According to loop data provided by NASCAR, Nemechek leads the Xfinity Series in average starting position, laps led, average running position, driver rating, fastest laps run, fastest on restarts, and laps in the top 15.

MOBIL 1: Nemechek's No. 20 Toyota GR Supra will feature Mobil 1 as the primary sponsor this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Nemechek and Mobil 1 are no strangers to each other as they have partnered for four Truck Series wins over the past two seasons.

JGR AT ATLANTA: Joe Gibbs Racing has posted five Xfinity Series wins at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In 66 combined starts at the track, the organization has recorded 21 top-five finishes, 35 top-10s, five pole awards, and 979 laps led. Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, and Ty Gibbs have all driven JGR Toyotas to victory lane at Atlanta.

TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend's Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, July 8, at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra

Talk about going back to Atlanta for the second time this season…

“This race is really a chess match and all about putting yourself in the right position after the final pit stop. It seems like the last few times, you can make some moves early on, but late in the race, everyone is right up against the wall, and it makes it really difficult to pass. That’s what happened to us in the first race when we finished eighth, so hopefully we can put ourselves in the right spot and be in position to try to make a move in the last few laps this time.”

JGR PR