Thursday, Jul 06

RACE ADVANCE: Parker Chase at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Xfinity Series News
Wednesday, Jul 05 46
RACE ADVANCE: Parker Chase at Atlanta Motor Speedway NK Photorgaphy Photo
WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Alsco Uniforms 250
  • Date: Saturday, July 8
  • Time: 8:00PM ET
  • Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway
  • Distance: 163 laps / 251.02 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 40 laps, ends Lap 40
  • Stage 2: 40 laps, ends Lap 80
  • Final Stage: 83 laps, ends Lap 163
  • Broadcasting: USA | Performance Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • NO PRACTICE
 
 
 
 
  • Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports App)
  • Date: Saturday, July 8
  • Time: 4:00PM ET
  • Format: Single Vehicle | One Lap | Two Rounds
 
NXS ATLANTA STATS
 
 
PARKER CHASE
Starts: 0
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: N/A
Best Finish: N/A
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 6
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 12th (Ferrucci - 2021)
Best Finish: 13th (Earnhardt - 2022)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Parker Chase, coming off a 16th-place finish at the Chicago Street Course, returns to the No. 24 Sam Hunt Racing GR Supra at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
 
  • Earlier this season, Parker Chase solidified a career-best NXS finish (16th) in his NXS Superspeedway debut at Daytona International Speedway and tied that best finish at the Chicago Street Course.
 
  • Atlanta Motor Speedway will be his third career superspeedway start.
 
  • Ontivity will serve as the primary partner for Chase and the 24 team at Atlanta Motor Speedway with associate partnerships from Talley and Perfect Vision.
  • About Ontivity: With 23 branch locations serving a national footprint, Ontivity’s regional brands, Enertech Resources, ET Tower, Legacy Telecommunications, CMS Wireless, and Mountain Wireless, are the leading turnkey services producers in the wireless infrastructure space. Services include technology upgrades, structural engineering, macro tower builds, small cell, in-building, DAS and 5G installations, tower modifications, generator services, project management, civil services, microwave networks, and more. The company is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas. To learn more about Ontivity and its member companies, please visit ontivity.com.
  • About Talley: Talley Inc., founded in 1983 and celebrating 40 years in the wireless industry, is one of the nation's leading distributors of wireless communications infrastructure and mobile products. Talley's corporate office is in Los Angeles, with stocking and processing facilities in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Kansas City, Los Angeles (2), New Jersey, Phoenix, Sacramento, and Seattle. It is a privately held and family-owned company. For more information, please visit http://www.talleycom.com/.  
  • About Perfect Vision: PerfectVision was founded and is operated upon the core tenets of Quality, Value, Availability and Compatibility. Our products are designed and manufactured with the highest quality products and standards. We deliver premium products at value prices, to keep your business running smoothly. We utilize best-in-class logistics to make our products available to you as soon as possible. We have representatives world-wide to service our international partners. All of our products are designed and manufactured to work with any manufacturer's product, making them highly compatible with your existing infrastructure. Customer service is a priority at PerfectVision. You are not just a customer at PerfectVision, you are a business partner, and we succeed when you succeed.
 
QUOTES
 
 
"I'm ready to get after it in Atlanta on Saturday after Chicago this past weekend. We had a good run and kept the car clean which is always a positive on a street course. I loved the track, and I think the event itself was phenomenal until the weather rolled in. This 24 team has had loads of speed this year, so I hope come Saturday night we have similar speed and can compete with the big guys."
 
-- Parker Chase, Driver of the No. 24 Ontivity Toyota GR Supra
 
SHR PR
