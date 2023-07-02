Big Machine Racing - Chicago Race Report

Historic.

Racing on the streets of downtown Chicago.

Electricity was in the air (in a couple of ways) as fans poured into downtown Chicago for the Loop 121 Xfinity Series race.

“What and incredible event,” says Parker Kligerman. “The atmosphere, vibe and crowd is nothing like I have ever experienced at a NASCAR race.” Parker qualified P10 and was up to P9 when action was suspended.

The other “electricity” was lightning. It necessitated a caution and subsequent 30-minute hold at Lap 25, just short of the race’s halfway mark of Lap 28.

“Due to the potential for continued lightning strikes and in the interest of public safety and caution, the facility needed to be evacuated,” NASCAR said in a statement. “NASCAR had hoped to resume activities, but not until city officials allowed fans to return to the grandstands. The forecast for lightning extends into the next several hours, forcing NASCAR to postpone the NASCAR Xfinity Series race.”

The race was to continue Sunday, but after a lightning delay and standing water on the track with continued down pours, the race was called.

NASCAR issued a statement explaining the decision to curtail the race:

“With standing water and flooding a significant issue at the race track and throughout the city, there was no option to return to racing prior to shifting to NASCAR Cup Series race operations. Throughout the entire planning process for the Chicago Street Race, our relationship with the City of Chicago has been strong and among the most valuable assets in reaching this historic weekend. In the spirit of that partnership, returning on Monday for the completion of a NASCAR Xfinity Series event two laps short of halfway was an option we chose not to employ. Based on several unprecedented circumstances, NASCAR has made the decision to declare Cole Custer the winner of the race.”

Parker’s P9 finish meant he picked up 29 points. He is in 12th place, with a season total of 403 points.

Up next is the ALSCO Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday July 8 at 8:00 pm. eastern.

Watch it on USA Network. Listen on Sirius XM Channel 90 and PRN affiliates nationwide. Find the station near you here.

BMR PR